Courtney Barnett to Release Here And There Festival Compilation For Reproductive Rights
The first festival features Quinn Christopherson and Lucy Dacus.
Courtney Barnett's Here and There festival is officially underway with the first shows featuring the masterful Quinn Christopherson and the always incredible Lucy Dacus.
Also joining Barnett at various points on the line-up will be Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Men I Trust, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, They Hate Change, Waxahatchee, and Wet Leg. A full city-by-city summary can be found below.
To celebrate the incredible coming together of these wonderful artists, Barnett is releasing a very rare and limited edition run of 600 cassette tapes where all funds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth. Pre-order here and stream Courtney Barnett's "If I Don't Hear From You Tonight (Demo)."
Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos Tracklisting
SIDE 1
1 - Julia Jacklin - Vegas Wedding (Demo)
2 - Bedouine - Wasn't Me (Live)
3 - The Beths - Keep The Distance (Demo)
4 - Faye Webster - Come To Atlanta (Live from Chase Park Transduction)
SIDE 2
5 - Sleater-Kinney - Complex Female Characters (Live)
6 - Courtney Barnett - If I Don't Hear From You Tonight (Demo)
7 - Caroline Rose - Soma (Demo)
8 - Hana Vu - Maker (Live From The Parking Lot Sessions)
The National Network Of Abortion funds builds power with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who hhave abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice.
Advocates for Youth works alongside thousands of young people here in the U.S. and around the globe as they fight for sexual health, rights, and justice.
When Courtney Barnett first started playing shows she drove vast distances through the Australian bushland and desert, passing occasionally through small towns and stopping at gas-stations and fast-food outlets. Eventually she'd arrive at one of Australia's sprawling cities, unpack the car, and sing. She wrote a lot of songs about those experiences, some which appear on her early EPs and debut album. Songs like Dead Fox, Scotty Says and Out Of the Woodwork.
After the success of her early EPs in Australia, Barnett shifted focus to playing shows in North America and Europe. Each place was new to her, without an identity formed by personal experience. She was here, then a few days later she'd be there. Destinations in those days were just names on a map. But over the past decade these nameless and faceless places revealed themselves to be the beloved homes of communities, venues, theaters and amphitheaters with thriving musical cultures and incredible audiences.
'Here And There' is a concept partially born of Barnett's love of curation. Barnett has owned a label (Milk! Records) for a decade now - releasing the music of artists from her home town of Melbourne, Australia as well a few brilliant US-based friends she's made along the way (Sleater-Kinney, Chastity Belt, Hand Habits amongst others), leveraging her deep connection with her audience to champion the music of others that she admires.
Here And There is also a fresh take on touring, inspired by a couple of life-changing events where Courtney was invited to host and curate. The first, a festival named Sonic City in Belgium back in 2019, where Barnett was asked to curate a line-up over two days.
"Curating Sonic City was such a joy. I watched some incredible music that day. Sasami, Hachiku, Joan As Policewoman, Beverly Glenn-Copeland and so much more. I was completely mesmerized, I remember looking around the room and wondering how it could have possibly all come together so perfectly. I'm so thankful to the Sonic City crew for giving me that opportunity."
The second, a special event on Valentines Day 2020 where Barnett hosted an event for the Newport Folk Foundation. That Valentine's Day special saw Courtney act as musical director, curator and performer along with some of today's leading folk and indie artists.
"That Valentines Day show happened in the middle of a musical epiphany for me. It pushed me just outside my technical comfort zone and left me feeling so inspired. I especially adored the collaboration of that show, it felt like one big house band swapping songs and stories. It was such an honour to share the stage with those musicians and artists that I admire.
I was on such a high afterwards, dreaming of taking that show on the road, and then Covid halted all plans for two years. I bought a record player during isolation and spent endless hours listening to music, I think I really fell in love with music again."
TOUR DATES
8/10/2022 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
8/12/2022 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Faye Webster
Caroline Rose
8/13/2022 - North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Men I Trust
Faye Webster
The Beths
Bartees Strange
Hana Vu
8/14/2022 - Syracuse, NY - Beak N Skiff
Courtney Barnett
Snail Mail
Faye Webster
Hana Vu
8/16/2022 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
Courtney Barnett
Alvvays
The Beths
8/20/2022 - Portland, OR - Edgefield
Sleater-Kinney
Courtney Barnett
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
8/21/2022 - Seattle, WA - Marymoore
Courtney Barnett
Sleater-Kinney
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
Leith Ross
8/26/2022 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
Courtney Barnett
Japanese Breakfast
Chicano Batman
Julia Jacklin
8/28/2022 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
8/31/2022 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
Courtney Barnett
Wet Leg
Indigo De Souza
9/1/2022 - Austin, TX -ACL Moody
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
9/3/2022 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Japanese Breakfast
Courtney Barnett
Arooj Aftab
Bedouine