Country Songstress Ashley Anne Releases New Single 'Get Well Soon'

Rising songstress Ashley Anne has released her viral single "Get Well Soon," available everywhere now.

LISTEN to "Get Well Soon" here.

"Get Well Soon is a song I wrote for the bullies as well as those who have been bullied. I sympathize with people who are hurting and inflict their pain onto others, I mean that. I wrote this song right after I had been called out for something I was insecure about to begin with, andthe pain I felt was immense," tells Ashley. "Thinking about empowering anyone who has ever been a victim of bullying, as well as emphasizing to people that kindness does make a big difference. Rather than it being a "screw off" song, I wanted to make light of a dark situation."

As she's in Nashville currently pursuing a career in country music, Ashley has found some deep success with TikTok. Her previous single "Dear Dolly," has gained viral traction by receiving over one million collective streams across all DSP's.

