Country Songstress Ashley Anne Releases New Single 'Get Well Soon'

Anne's previous single "Dear Dolly," has gained viral traction by receiving over one million collective streams across all DSP's.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 2 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 3 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Rising songstress Ashley Anne has released her viral single "Get Well Soon," available everywhere now.

LISTEN to "Get Well Soon" here.

"Get Well Soon is a song I wrote for the bullies as well as those who have been bullied. I sympathize with people who are hurting and inflict their pain onto others, I mean that. I wrote this song right after I had been called out for something I was insecure about to begin with, andthe pain I felt was immense," tells Ashley. "Thinking about empowering anyone who has ever been a victim of bullying, as well as emphasizing to people that kindness does make a big difference. Rather than it being a "screw off" song, I wanted to make light of a dark situation."

As Ashley's lyrics are complex and memorizing, she wanted to write a song for the bullies as well as those who have been bullied. As she sympathizes with people who are hurting and inflicts their pain on others, she wrote this song after feeling immense pain when she was called out for something she was insecure about.

As she's in Nashville currently pursuing a career in country music, Ashley has found some deep success with TikTok. Her previous single "Dear Dolly," has gained viral traction by receiving over one million collective streams across all DSP's.

You can learn more about Ashley Anne by connecting with her on Instagram and TikTok.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Yoke Lore The Holy Havoc North American Tour on Sale Now Photo
Yoke Lore 'The Holy Havoc' North American Tour on Sale Now

This week, Los Angeles based indie pop project Yoke Lore, the solo musical venture of Adrian Galvin, announced his North American headline tour. The 23-date tour, which kicks off this summer on August 19th sees the artist playing dates from coast-to-coast, including Music Hall of Williamsburg and Brooklyn and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Rising Pop Artist Gabi Sklar Releases Sexy New Single Good Kisser Photo
Rising Pop Artist Gabi Sklar Releases Sexy New Single 'Good Kisser'

Gabi made her big break with a viral singing video filmed on her laundry room floor giving viewers a mix of your favorite “girl next door” meets a polished popstar. Gabi now works closely with industry icons including Grammy Award-winning producer Tommy Brown, with vocal coach Don Lawrence and choreographer, Laurie Ann Gibson.

Saleka Unveils Debut Album Séance Photo
Saleka Unveils Debut Album 'Séance'

Séance writers and composers include Saleka, Krispy, Ezemdi Akalonu, and Warner Meadows, all of whom met while studying at Brown University. Producers include Saleka, Krispy, Akalonu, and Meadows, with “Mama Jan” Smith on additional vocal productions. Séance was engineered by Joel Metzler and mixed by Joel Metzler and Shawn Grove.

Kanii Releases New Track Heart Racing Photo
Kanii Releases New Track Heart 'Racing'

On the track, neon keys pulsate through bright production. This glossy sheen underlines buoyant head-bobbing verses powered by Kanii’s inventively dynamic delivery which also sets the stage for the release of his anxiously awaited debut exiit EP, landing on June 16 via Masked Records/Warner Records.


More Hot Stories For You

Applications For The Award-Winning BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop Are Now OpenApplications For The Award-Winning BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop Are Now Open
Love Power the Band Releases New Single and Video 'You Are Already Free'Love Power the Band Releases New Single and Video 'You Are Already Free'
Bonobo, Maribou State, TSHA, And More Set For Your Paradise 2023 Lineup In FijiBonobo, Maribou State, TSHA, And More Set For Your Paradise 2023 Lineup In Fiji
Hayden Joseph Releases New Album 'Country To Me'Hayden Joseph Releases New Album 'Country To Me'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE