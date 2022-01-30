Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Country Music's Hargus 'Pig' Robbins Dead at 84

Robbins was a pianist and Country Music Hall of Fame member.

Jan. 30, 2022  
Hargus "Pig" Robbins, renowned pianist and Country Music Hall of Fame member passed away today, Jan 30, 2022. He was 84.



Working thousands of recording dates since the late 1950s, Robbins has contributed to dozens of hits by artists in Country, rock, folk and pop. He garnered two CMA Awards throughout his career, CMA's Instrumentalist of the Year in 1976 and 2000. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012.



"Hargus "Pig" Robbins was a defining sound for so much of the historic music out of Nashville. His talent spoke for itself through his decades-spanning career and work as a session pianist with countless artists across genres. Our hearts go out to his friends and family during this difficult time."- Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO of the Country Music Association

Photo Credit: John Russell/CMA


