Country Music Trio Chapel Hart Confirm 'Hartfelt Family Christmas' Album and Holiday Tour

The HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS track listing consists of 12 songs, including four originals, alongside well-known and beloved holiday favorites.

By: Jul. 24, 2024
Country Music Trio Chapel Hart Confirm 'Hartfelt Family Christmas' Album and Holiday Tour Image
Female country music trio CHAPEL HART have confirmed the details for their HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS album due out October 25. 

Country Music Trio Chapel Hart Confirm 'Hartfelt Family Christmas' Album and Holiday Tour
The HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS track listing consists of 12 songs, including four originals, alongside well-known and beloved holiday favorites. The album is being produced by Tre’ Coreley and Dan Needham and recorded at Oak Tree Productions recording studio in Hendersonville, TN. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle have been treating audiences to a preview of the album as part of their Christmas In July exclusive listening events and have been slowly revealing details on the album via their YouTube channel.  

The HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS track listing:

  • Hartfelt Family Christmas*
  • O Come All Ye Faithful
  • Oh Holy Night
  • Come On Santa*
  • Blue Christmas
  • Mary Did You Know
  • That Time of Year*
  • Christmas in Dixie
  • Silver Bells
  • Spirit Of Christmas
  • Christmas Day*
  • White Christmas

*Original songs

Prior to the album’s release, CHAPEL HART will head back to Europe for performances in the UK (where they wowed audiences this past March at the 2024 Country 2 Country [C2C] Festival at London’s O2 Arena) for two C2C-promoted shows in London (St Pancras) and Glasgow (St Luke), along with an appearance at the Long Road Festival in Leicestershire. They’ll also perform at Country Night Gstaad in Gstaad, Switzerland before returning to the U.S.

CHAPEL HART will support the album’s release with a fall holiday tour, additional details of which will be announced in the coming weeks. Excitingly, the group will also head to Asia in November for five dates in Japan performing for U.S. military troops.

CHAPEL HART’s 2024 dates (as of July 24): 

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Wed, Jul 24

Nashville,TN

Grand Ole Opy House

Sun, Jul 28

Orange Beach, AL

Christmas In July

Wed, Jul 31

Hattiesburg, MS

Christmas In July

Thur, Aug 1

Goshen, IN

Goshen Theater

Sat, Aug 10

Leesburg, VA

Tarara Winery

Fri, Aug 23

Stanford Hall

Bottesford, United Kingdom

Sat, August 24

London, United Kingdom

St Pancras New Church

Mon, Aug 26

Glasgow, United Kingdom

St Luke's

Thur, Aug 29

Syracuse, NY

New York State Fair 2024

Sat, Sept 7

Gstaad, Switzerland

Country Night Gstaad

Fri, Oct 25

Newberry, SC

Newberry Opera House

Sun, Dec 1

New York, NY

Sony Hall

Fri, Dec 20

Minneapolis, MN

Fine Line

About CHAPEL HART:

CHAPEL HART, consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, are celebrated for their performance of their Dolly Parton-inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene" during their first appearance on America's Got Talent in 2022 which earned them a group Golden Buzzer and catapulted them to stardom. In quick succession, the Mississippi natives shot to No. 1 on iTunes, heard from Parton herself, and received an invitation to make their Grand Ole Opry debut. Since then, they’ve gone on a world tour and reached fans around the globe earning them the title of “International Group of the Year” as well as “International Song of the Year” for the single “You Can Have Him Jolene” in Scotland. They were also nominated in multiple categories by the British CMA’s including “Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for their sophomore album release “The Girls Are Back In Town."

Photo credit: Jessica K. Smith Photography



