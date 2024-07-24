Country Music Trio Chapel Hart Confirm 'Hartfelt Family Christmas' Album and Holiday Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Female country music trio CHAPEL HART have confirmed the details for their HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS album due out October 25.

The HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS track listing consists of 12 songs, including four originals, alongside well-known and beloved holiday favorites. The album is being produced by Tre’ Coreley and Dan Needham and recorded at Oak Tree Productions recording studio in Hendersonville, TN. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle have been treating audiences to a preview of the album as part of their Christmas In July exclusive listening events and have been slowly revealing details on the album via their YouTube channel.

The HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS track listing:

Hartfelt Family Christmas*

O Come All Ye Faithful

Oh Holy Night

Come On Santa*

Blue Christmas

Mary Did You Know

That Time of Year*

Christmas in Dixie

Silver Bells

Spirit Of Christmas

Christmas Day*

White Christmas

*Original songs

Prior to the album’s release, CHAPEL HART will head back to Europe for performances in the UK (where they wowed audiences this past March at the 2024 Country 2 Country [C2C] Festival at London’s O2 Arena) for two C2C-promoted shows in London (St Pancras) and Glasgow (St Luke), along with an appearance at the Long Road Festival in Leicestershire. They’ll also perform at Country Night Gstaad in Gstaad, Switzerland before returning to the U.S.

CHAPEL HART will support the album’s release with a fall holiday tour, additional details of which will be announced in the coming weeks. Excitingly, the group will also head to Asia in November for five dates in Japan performing for U.S. military troops.

CHAPEL HART’s 2024 dates (as of July 24):

DATE CITY VENUE Wed, Jul 24 Nashville,TN Grand Ole Opy House Sun, Jul 28 Orange Beach, AL Christmas In July Wed, Jul 31 Hattiesburg, MS Christmas In July Thur, Aug 1 Goshen, IN Goshen Theater Sat, Aug 10 Leesburg, VA Tarara Winery Fri, Aug 23 Stanford Hall Bottesford, United Kingdom Sat, August 24 London, United Kingdom St Pancras New Church Mon, Aug 26 Glasgow, United Kingdom St Luke's Thur, Aug 29 Syracuse, NY New York State Fair 2024 Sat, Sept 7 Gstaad, Switzerland Country Night Gstaad Fri, Oct 25 Newberry, SC Newberry Opera House Sun, Dec 1 New York, NY Sony Hall Fri, Dec 20 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

About CHAPEL HART:

CHAPEL HART, consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, are celebrated for their performance of their Dolly Parton-inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene" during their first appearance on America's Got Talent in 2022 which earned them a group Golden Buzzer and catapulted them to stardom. In quick succession, the Mississippi natives shot to No. 1 on iTunes, heard from Parton herself, and received an invitation to make their Grand Ole Opry debut. Since then, they’ve gone on a world tour and reached fans around the globe earning them the title of “International Group of the Year” as well as “International Song of the Year” for the single “You Can Have Him Jolene” in Scotland. They were also nominated in multiple categories by the British CMA’s including “Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for their sophomore album release “The Girls Are Back In Town."

Photo credit: Jessica K. Smith Photography

