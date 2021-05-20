Country Artist Larry Jay Releases Latest Single 'That Kind of Love'

With a new single release coming out every month in 2021, one might think that Larry Jay would eventually run out of stories to tell. Well, that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, on his latest single release, "That Kind Of Love," the California-based singer-songwriter spins one of his most universal and relatable yarns to date. He lets his romantic side take center stage on the May 20th release (MTS Records.)

"That Kind Of Love" is the follow-up to Larry's April release, "Lottery," which currently has more than 17K Spotify plays. In fact, all-tolled, Jay's songs are closing in on 120K Spotify streams.

Watch the quirky "jib jab-style" video for "That Kind Of Love" below!

ABOUT LARRY JAY: A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music "To set my soul free." Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he's shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.

The New York native, now residing in California, injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LQmkpR1sJUY3SUxqwEUyj?si=xa-Ayw91S1mV9Ut03NLE6A

IG: https://www.instagram.com/larryjay_music/

Twitter: @lwdc123

Website: https://www.larryjaymusic.com/