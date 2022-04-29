Country Artist David J Releases Debut EP, LOST MY HEARTBREAK

After millions of streams on previous singles including "Lost My Heartbreak" and "Stay," viral country sensation David J announces the release of his debut EP titled "Lost My Heartbreak," available everywhere today, April 29th in venture with Grey Area Music.

LISTEN to the EP here.

The EP features David's previous fan-favorite release "Lost My Heartbreak," which has received over 11 million streams to date with over 1 million of those streams within the first week.

TRACK LISTING:

Lost My Heartbreak (David Tomasek, Jordan Lake, Matt McVaney )^ Stay (Remix) (David Tomasek, Jordan Lake) # Always Never (David Tomasek, Dylan Brady) ^+ Naturally (Matt McVaney, Jordan Lake, David Tomasek)^ First Kiss (Jordan Lake, David Tomasek)* Because of You (Matt McVaney, Dylan Brady, David Tomasek)^

*Produced by Jordan Lake | ^Produced by Matt McVaney | #Produced by David J |+Produced by Dylan Brady

David has plans for additional releases throughout 2022, and is gearing up for a summer on the road with opening performances for Restless Road on select dates.

