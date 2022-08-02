Cory Wong Announces 'Power Station' Tour

GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist extraordinaire Cory Wong has announced plans for a unique two-legged collaborative tour - his biggest US headline tour thus far.

THE POWER STATION TOUR kicks off with an upcoming Fall run that will see Wong joined by Sierra Hull and Robbie Wulfsohn (of Ripe), beginning November 2 at The Truman in Kansas City, MO, and continuing through the month.

THE POWER STATION TOUR then resumes for a Winter leg featuring Victor Wooten and special guests Trousdale, getting underway February 16, 2023, at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO, and then traveling into early March.

Highlights of both legs include headline shows at such iconic venues as Los Angeles, CA's The Wiltern (November 13), Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (February 17), and New York City's famed Beacon Theatre (February 23), as well as a hometown tour finale at St. Paul, MN's Palace Theatre (March 4).

Additional dates will be announced. Seated presales begin today, August 2 at 12:00 pm (ET) (Password: POWERSTATION). Local and venue presales start Thursday, August 4 at 10:00 am (local).

All presales conclude Thursday, August 4 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, August 5 at 10:00 am (local). Exclusive VIP packages are available for most dates, including one (1) ticket, a special acoustic performance, a photo with Wong, a signed tour print, and early entry.

Recently named by none other than Steve Vai in Guitar World as one of "5 Contemporary Guitarists Who Are Taking The Instrument To The Next Level," Wong is currently traveling North America performing a typically varied array of live dates, including headline shows, festival sets, and much more. For complete details and ticket availability, please see here.

THE POWER STATION TOUR follows the recent release of Wong's explosive new album, POWER STATION, available now at all DSPs. Hailed by AllMusic for its "brightly organic crossover vibe," the highly charged jazz-funk collection sees Wong joined by an all-star array of special guests including Billy Strings, Big Wild, Chromeo, BÃ©la Fleck, Sierra Hull, Victor Wooten, Larry Carlton, Nate Smith, and more.

Wong celebrated the arrival of POWER STATION via the star-studded second season of his inventive online musical variety series, Cory and the Wongnotes, streaming now via the Minneapolis, MN-based artist's hugely popular YouTube channel.

Created and hosted by the seemingly inexhaustible Wong, the new season of Cory and the Wongnotes features extended episodes showcasing long-form interviews, fresh new sketches, and unprecedented musical collaborations with many of the artists featured on POWER STATION.

Cory Wong Tour Dates

AUGUST

11 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Jazz Festival *

12 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Jazz Festival *

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre #

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin American Hotel #

20 - Des Moines, IA - Disc Golf Pro Tour

27 - Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose *

SEPTEMBER

16 - Jeffersonville, VT - Disc Golf Pro Tour

18 - Paso Robles, CA - Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival *

OCTOBER

1 - Eureka Springs, AR - Hillberry 2022: The Harvest Moon Festival *

7 - Roseland, VA - Hoopla *

15 - Charlotte, NC - Disc Golf Pro Tour

NOVEMBER

2 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman â€

4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre â€

5 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater â€

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room (TWO SHOWS - EARLY & LATE) â€

7 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm â€

9 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall â€

10 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theater â€

12 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield â€

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern â€

14 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park â€

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren â€

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre â€

18 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall â€

19 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Austin â€

JANUARY 2023

3-6 - Las Vegas, NV - Joe Satriani's G4 Experience *

FEBRUARY 2023

16 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ^

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^

18 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle ^

19 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^

21 - Richmond, VA - The National ^

22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^

23 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre ^

24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore ^

25 - Boston, MA - House of Blues ^

27 - Portland, ME - State Theatre ^

MARCH 2023

1 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic ^

4 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ^

* Festival Performance

# w/Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

â€ THE POWER STATION TOUR Featuring Sierra Hull and Robbie Wulfsohn (of Ripe)

^ THE POWER STATION TOUR Featuring Victor Wooten and Special Guests Trousdale