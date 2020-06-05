Cory Marks Shares New Track 'Drive'

Cory Marks has shared his new track, 'Drive', the latest to be taken from his upcoming album WHO I AM, out on August 7th via Better Noise Music Nashville.

Listen below!



Marks says of the track, "'Drive' is one of those summertime, roll down your window good feeling love songs." The album is available for pre-order now here.



Cory Marks mixes country music with the hard-hitting stomp of rock & roll to create songs with wide appeal to fans of both genres. His album, WHO I AM is full of autobiographical storytelling and guitar-driven anthems, including hit single 'Outlaws & Outsiders' (featuring Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, Travis Tritt and Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe) and other fan-friendly tracks including 'Blame It On The Double', 'Devil's Grin', 'Better Off' and the latest single 'Drive'.



Rooted in the influence of his hometown, North Bay, Ontario, his unique sound is inspired by childhood favourites ranging from The Rolling Stones to Rush to Waylon Jennings and other outlaws of Country Music.



Billboard Magazine called 'Outlaws & Outsiders' "the 2019 hit that couldn't be confined" and Country and Rock fans agree. The track has been climbing the radio charts since its release in November 2019.



Currently a Top 10 hit in the US, Top 15 in Marks' native Canada at Active Rock Radio and #30 in the global Shazam Discovery charts, the song has blown past genre-barriers. In the UK, 'Outlaws & Outsiders' has been No.1 on Kerrang's airplay chart for the last month, and is also the third most played record at Planet Rock Radio currently.



'Outlaws & Outsiders' can also be heard on the soundtrack to the forthcoming SNO BABIES from Better Noise Films - a gripping tale about the grim realities of teen-age drug addiction and its effects on a middle-class suburban town. As the film and related projects lend support to those in recovery who are struggling in quarantine, Marks is proud to be a part of the efforts.



Since the start of quarantine, Marks has been attentive to his audience, doing two well-attended live sessions per week - one on his Instagram and one via Facebook @corymarksmusic, as well as for radio stations and press worldwide.

Related Articles View More Music Stories