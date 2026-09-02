Cory Branan Shares New Single "The Price and the Cost"

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Cory Branan releases 'The Price and the Cost' today, the latest single from his forthcoming album You'll Live, arriving digitally October 9 via Blue Elan Records.

An older song finding its way onto the new record, 'The Price and the Cost' was written around an earlier war but, as Branan discovered when he returned to it, its subject matter hadn't exactly gone away.

'When I went to cut this old song I thought, 'Well, it's about an old oil-centric war, and it might not be timely.' But 'Merica gon' 'Merica and here we are—the tune's unfortunately an evergreen,' says Branan. 'But it's centered on one soldier and hopefully (like I hope for all the stuff I do) it opens up broader than just the topical. Anyways—that's too much of my thinking and this tune's anybody's to make of what they will now. 'Art' is kinda fun like that.'

'The Price and the Cost' follows 'Ricochet,' 'Kathleen' and 'Steppin' Outside' (a single which featured former tourmate Tyler Childers), as the latest look at Branan's seventh studio album and second for Blue Elan Records.

Written across nearly 20 years, the ten songs on You'll Live were originally set aside because they didn't quite belong on the albums Branan was making at the time. Branan calls the collection 'an orphanage,' a home for songs from different periods and different versions of himself that finally made sense together.

That history suits a songwriter who has never been particularly interested in where a song is supposed to fit. Punk, folk, country, rock and Southern roots music have all found their way into Branan's work, sometimes within the same record. For him, the material has always determined the direction.

'I'm an acquired taste,' Branan says. In his mind, there are no distinct eras or stylistic pivots in his catalog, just songs, each demanding its own treatment.

Rolling Stone called Branan 'a country boy with a punk-rock heart,' while NPR praised his 'career stacked with lonesome country anthems to life on the road, delivered in a voice that's pleasantly weathered.'

Recorded quickly in Nashville and produced by Anthony da Costa, You'll Live makes room for all sides of Branan's writing. 'The Wreck of the Sultana' stretches across ten verses of historical storytelling, 'The Nothing I Know' moves into more atmospheric territory, while the 70-second 'Teeny Says' gets in and out with a blast of punk energy. Elsewhere, songs including 'Kathleen' and 'Ricochet' look at what sticks around after life's illusions fall away.

The title You'll Live carries some of Branan's characteristic humor. It's part shrug, part punchline, and also a fitting second life for songs that might otherwise have stayed buried.

Cory Branan on the Road

Sep 25 — Music City Hot Chicken — Ft. Collins, CO

Sep 26 — Oskar Blues Grill & Brew — Denver, CO

Oct 5 — Sonic Hall — Guelph, ON, Canada

Oct 7 – Supply & Demand Brewery – London, ON, Canada

Oct 8 — Warehouse Concert Hall — St. Catharines, ON, Canada

Oct 9 — Fanatics Pub — Lima, NY

Oct 10 — The Parlor Room — Northampton, MA

Oct 13 — Amityville Music Hall — Amityville, NY

Oct 15 – Metro Baltimore – Baltimore, MD

Nov 11 – Chickie Wah Wah – New Orleans, LA

Nov 13 – The Earl - Atlanta, GA

Nov 15 – The Woodshop Listening Room – Chattanooga, TN

More dates TBA

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