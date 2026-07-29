A SIGN IN THE WEATHER Tour: Bella White to Headline Fall 2026 Dates

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Bella White is set to headline a fall tour in support of A SIGN IN THE WEATHER, with an artist presale already underway for fans seeking early access to tickets. Additional support dates for a Medium Build have also been confirmed as part of the outing.

Photo credit: Tamara Flemming

Nashville, TN (July 29, 2026)--Bella White has just announced her 2026 A Sign In The Weather fall headline tour, including stops in Los Angeles, CA, Santa Fe, NM, and Fort Worth, TX. In addition, she has been tapped by Medium Build to support seven dates on his October tour run.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale at 11 a.m. central time on Wednesday, July 29 ahead of the general on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, July 31. Fans can sign up for early access beginning today by visiting www.bellawhitemusic.com/shows and using the password STUFF.

2026 has been a banner year for Bella White. In June she released her third studio album, A Sign In The Weather, a body of work steeped in the life-altering magic of its origins. The Calgary-born singer/songwriter left her home on Vancouver Island and moved to New Orleans, where she soon became happily enmeshed in the city's vibrant indie-rock scene. As she immersed herself in the unfettered and open-hearted creativity of her newfound musical community, the 25-year-old lifelong musician began assembling a suite of songs that stretch far beyond her bluegrass roots and arrive at a moodier and more audacious breed of folk/Americana. Co-produced by White and Ross Farbe (Esther Rose, Drugdealer) the album's nuanced sound spotlights White's enchanting vocals and graceful guitar work.

Spring 2026 saw White supporting A Sign In The Weather with a string of sold out headline dates and in late September she will continue this run bringing what Saving Country Music called 'A most anticipated album for the second half of 2026' to nine cities across the US.

Find Bella White's full list of newly announced tour dates below, and at www.bellawhitemusic.com/shows.

About Bella White

Born and raised in Calgary, Bella White developed a deep affinity for Appalachian folk, country, and bluegrass at an early age. As she moved across North America—living in Vancouver, Boston, and New Orleans—she honed a sophisticated sound that blends traditional bluegrass and Appalachian roots with modern Americana, revealing a depth well beyond her 25 years. Hailed by NPR as 'a voice for the ages,' White brings striking emotional honesty to her work. Her debut album Just Like Leaving (2020) and its follow-up Among Other Things (2023) earned widespread critical acclaim, with praise from Rolling Stone, Consequence, and American Songwriter. Her music has appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and, more recently, in multiple episodes of The Waterfront. A rapidly rising presence, White has taken the stage at the Grand Ole Opry, SXSW, Stagecoach, and the Newport Folk Festival and has toured with notable artists including Dierks Bentley, Tyler Childers, and The Red Clay Strays.

Upcoming Tour Dates (new dates in bold)

August 8-9 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Folk Festival

September 11 – Hillsdale, NY – Oldtone Festival

September 15-19 – Nashville, TN – AmericanaFest

September 24-26 – Torrey, UT – Fort Desolation Fest

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Moroccan Lounge

September 29 – San Luis Obispo, CA – SLO Brew

September 30 – Napa, CA – Napa Music Hall

October 2 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer

October 3 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet's

October 4 – Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theater

October 6 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

October 9 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

October 12 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

October 13 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew's Hall *

October 16 – Chicago, IL – Metro *

October 17 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre *

October 18 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

October 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre *

October 23 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre *

October 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell *



Photo Credit: Tamara Flemming

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