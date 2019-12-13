Cory Becker Announces Debut LP 'One'; Shares New Single 'Rivers'

Today, LA-based indie folk artist Cory Becker shares "Rivers", the second single off his upcoming debut album One. Buzzbands LA premiered the track earlier this week, praising, "It's an album that in many ways embraces the traditions of American folk music yet abides an important creative M.O.: Go where the song takes you. Becker transforms 'Rivers' from a simple paean to acceptance into an incandescent, almost-cosmic meditation that rises and falls over rustling percussion and pedal steel employed as an element of ambient drone. Think of it as a cowboy mystic's take on 'Que Sera, Sera'." Lead single "Haunt", released in October, was featured on Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds playlist. Stream both singles now ahead of the release - Cory Becker's debut album One is out 2/21.

Cory Becker's debut album, One, came to life in a one-room studio in the dirt floored basement of his Echo Park rental, which he built from ground up. The album embraces the authenticity and experimentation of analog recording - engineering and producing the album himself, he experimented with a variety of techniques and performed nearly every aspect of the album himself, aside from select musical guests he invited to play on select tracks. Despite being Becker's first try at recording and producing everything on his own, he was able to create a unique sonic footprint that encompasses modern indie rock and folk, and the values and traditions of the canon of American roots music.

Despite this album being Becker's first release as a solo artist, his impressive accolades include performance and co-writing credits with artists, producers and songwriters regarded and revered as being on the forefront of the industry as a whole. Some of these accomplishments include co-writing with Max Martin, Alex Ebert and Jade Castrinos (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros), performing with Sean Lennon, Rodriguez, Living Things and has worked on studio recordings with critically acclaimed, veteran producers such as Steve Albini (Nirvana, PJ Harvey) and Michael Ilbert (The Cardigans, The Hives, Robyn).

Notable featured artists include drummers Aaron Sperske (Elliot Smith, Ariel Pink) and Josh Adams (Beck, Devendra Banhart). Jade Castrinos (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Echo in the Canyon Film) is the featured vocalist on the duet "Haunt." Alex Ebert (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros) co-wrote "Virgin Of The World", contributing the bridge of the song. The album was mixed by Noah Georgeson (Devendra Banhart, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Cate Le Bon, The Strokes).

ONE - TRACKLISTING

01. Rivers02. Virgin Of The World03. Haunt (Feat. Jade)04. Belong To Me05. Hardened Hearts06. Fools07. The Preacher08. Stone Me09. Under A Tree10. Only Something Beautiful11. Crawling12. Dawn Light Trance

The multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer Cory Becker was born, raised, and home-schooled along with his five siblings in a Christian cult in Fenton, Missouri. Though Becker was not allowed to listen to "secular" music, at 7 he had procured one cassette-The Beatles 20 Greatest Hits. At 13, Becker's oldest brother showed him the song Lithium By Nirvana, and shortly after, Cory picked up the guitar. Leaving home at 17, first to Los Angeles and then to New York City, he discovered the music in which he found endless inspiration, in artists like Link Wray, Lou Reed and Leonard Cohen.





