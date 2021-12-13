Cordae Announces 'Bird's Eye View' Tour Dates

2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper Cordae has announced his eagerly awaited From A Bird's Eye View Tour. The North American headline tour begins February 3 at Dallas, TX's House of Blues and then continues through mid-March. Additional dates and special guests will be announced soon.

Artist Presale begins Monday, December 12 at 12:00 PM (local). Fans can access a unique code to preorder tickets after presaving the album. Spotify presales begin Wednesday, December 15 at 10:00 AM (local) through Thursday, December 16 at 11:59 PM (local). Local presales follow on Thursday, December 16 from 10:00 AM-10:00 PM (local). General on-sales begin Friday, December 17 at 10:00 AM (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please see here.

The upcoming tour heralds Cordae's hugely anticipated new album, From A Bird's Eye View, due via ART@WAR/Atlantic Records on Friday, January 14, 2022. Deeply inspired by a life-changing trip to Africa, enduring the loss of a friend gone too soon, and evolving as an artist and a man, the upcoming album sees Cordae telling these stories and more through technicolor imagery, nimble rhymes, and fast evolving wisdom. Recent weeks have seen the acclaimed premiere of the album's haunting new single, "Sinister (Feat. Lil Wayne)," available everywhere.

From A Bird's Eye View was first unveiled this fall with the powerhouse single, "Super," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Produced by longtime collaborator Kid Culture (Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran) and co-produced by Jenius, the track is joined by an official music video - directed by Arrad of Riveting Entertainment (Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid, Polo G) - is streaming now.

Cordae knows exactly what he wants to say. He chooses his words and phrases carefully. He speaks from a place of truth. That's why the 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated gold-selling Maryland-raised rapper has quietly become one of the modern generation's most trusted narrators. A remarkable life has given him a lot to say. He went from trailer parks and public housing with his mom to stratospheric success. After a series of buzzing singles, he reached critical mass with his milestone 2019 debut album, The Lost Boy, available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY

3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

5 - Austin, TX - Emo's

7 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven Stage

10 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

11 - Charlotte, NC The Underground

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

17 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

23 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

25 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

28 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

MARCH

1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

3 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

7 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

14 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

18 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades