Conor Maynard Returns With New Track NOT OVER YOU

Today, international pop sensation Conor Maynard released his brand new single and video, "Not Over You." The infectious track follows his first hit as a solo artist, "Hate How Much I Love You," rapidly approaching 5 million YouTube views. The two tracks emerge as Conor continues to work on new material.

"Not Over You" offers a cheeky take on the precarious balance between unrelenting love and bitterness following a break-up. Conor's opening lyrics immediately set the tone: "I heard you're sleeping with somebody new / I hope he leaves you, I hope he cheats on you / 'Cos I'll be right there to hold you when you cry." That witty wordplay is set to the kind of urgently exuberant sunshine pop that Conor is renowned for. The video for "Not Over You" was directed by Conor himself. Conor also applies that fun factor to the accompanying video, which he directed. Whether he's working at the supermarket, serving at a bar or working out at the gym, Conor's character conjures up imaginative schemes to get one over his ex's new partner. Yet there's a twist-in-the-tale that he didn't see coming. Click here to stream the song.

Watch the video here:

"Hate How Much I Love You," released in June, proved to be a fitting return for one of the U.K.'s biggest pop success stories. It immediately became a Trending video on YouTube and was highlighted by Radio 1 as one of their Best New Pop tracks as it raced to 7 million streams within a month. And with strong ticket sales for his upcoming European tour, it's clear that an exciting new era in Conor's career is underway. With five Top 10 international singles, a #1 U.K. album, 10 million monthly listeners and 2 billion global streams, the best is yet to come. Click here to view and share the acoustic version of "Hate How Much I Love You."

Speaking about "Not Over You," Conor says: "It feels exciting to be able to put out 'Not Over You' so soon after 'Hate How Much I Love You.' I was worried the fans might not like the new material, but their response has been so overwhelming and I feel so lucky to have such loyal fans after all this time. This is only the beginning and I can't wait for them to hear more!"

Conor wrote the song at the world-renowned Geejam Studios in Jamaica with the Virginia rapper Anth ("Too Much To Drink") and Aaron Ferrucci. It was later recorded with Ferrucci and Daniel Mirza on production duties.

Conor has also confirmed an American tour which will begin November 12, in Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale today at 10:00A.M. local time. Click here for tickets and tour information.

Not Over You North American Tour:

Nov 12 Union Stage Washington D.C.

Nov 13 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Nov 15 Chop Stop Chicago, IL

Nov 19 Troubadour Los Angeles, CA

Nov 20 Parish Room @ H.O.B. Anaheim, CA

Nov 21 New Parish Oakland, CA

Conor Maynard first came to prominence when his debut album Contrast went straight to #1. It featured numerous hit singles including "Can't Say No" and "Vegas Girl." He followed that with Covers, a collection of his takes on modern classics from the likes of Drake, Zayn and Shawn Mendes. Throughout his career, Conor has worked with a host of leading talent including Pharrell Williams, Wiley, Rita Ora and Ne-Yo.





