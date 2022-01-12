Composer & Folklorist Miriam Elhajli Releases Single 'Grayscale'

New York-based composer, improvisor and folklorist Miriam Elhajli will release her anticipated second album The Uncertainty of Signs on February 22nd, 2022, via Numina Records. The album's second single is out today. Previously released is the album's first single "Gold & God."

"This song came after an encounter with a family of musicians and healers from the Huni Kuin tribe from the state Acre in Brazil," says Elhajli. "I was down there in 2019 in São Paolo staying with a crazy puppeteer pataphysics professor who had worked with the tribe for many years - the song is a reflection of the moment and the music we shared."

The album, produced by Elhajli and recorded live at Bunker and Figure8 Studios in Brooklyn, features a wide cast of players performing on instruments such as the Middle-Eastern Kanun, and the Chinese flute known as the Hulusi, along with guitars, drums, vibes, and the Kasa String Quartet. The release follows Elhajli's highly praised debut album Observations released in the spring of 2020.

Elhajli-a researcher at the Association for Cultural Equity, founded by Alan Lomax-is searching for the metaphysics of song - composing in trances and transcribing dreams into sound. She hints at a universal mythology with each phrase. On The Uncertainty of Signs, she explores the surreal and the symbolic and asks the question; do those who live in exile belong solely to the spheres?

Elhajli is confirmed to perform with a full band at Joe's Pub February 15. Tickets available here. More live dates will be announced soon.

Listen to the new single here: