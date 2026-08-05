Tony Grey, Bob James Team Up for New Album NOSTALGIA
The album features Mino Cinelu, Karsh Kale, V. Selvaganesh and other musicians on percussion, tabla and flutes.
Bassist Tony Grey has released a new album, NOSTALGIA, in collaboration with pianist Bob James. The recording brings together musicians from a range of traditions, including Mino Cinelu on percussion, Naveen Kumar on flutes, V. Selvaganesh on kanjira, James Johnson III on drums, Karsh Kale on tabla, Joel Polacci on percussion, Stu Haikney on drums, Brandon Terzic on oud, Leon Hughes on additional programming, and Ellen Hughes on vocals.
Credits
Tony Grey - Bass/Keyboards/Vocals
Bob James - Piano/Keyboards/Additional Programming
Mino Cinelu - Percussion
Naveen Kumar - Flutes
V. Selvaganesh - Kanjira
James Johnson III - Drums
Karsh Kale - Tabla
Joel Polacci - Percussion
Stu Haikney - Drums
Brandon Terzic - Oud
Leon Hughes - Additional Programming
Ellen Hughes - Vocals
Release Date: July 24th, 2026
James, a multi-Grammy Award winning pianist and composer, was discovered by Quincy Jones and later became a defining voice at Creed Taylor's CTI label, co-founding the group FOURPLAY and composing the Taxi theme song Angela.