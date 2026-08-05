Tony Grey, Bob James Team Up for New Album NOSTALGIA

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Bassist Tony Grey has released a new album, NOSTALGIA, in collaboration with pianist Bob James. The recording brings together musicians from a range of traditions, including Mino Cinelu on percussion, Naveen Kumar on flutes, V. Selvaganesh on kanjira, James Johnson III on drums, Karsh Kale on tabla, Joel Polacci on percussion, Stu Haikney on drums, Brandon Terzic on oud, Leon Hughes on additional programming, and Ellen Hughes on vocals.

Credits

Tony Grey - Bass/Keyboards/Vocals

Bob James - Piano/Keyboards/Additional Programming

Mino Cinelu - Percussion

Naveen Kumar - Flutes

V. Selvaganesh - Kanjira

James Johnson III - Drums

Karsh Kale - Tabla

Joel Polacci - Percussion

Stu Haikney - Drums

Brandon Terzic - Oud

Leon Hughes - Additional Programming

Ellen Hughes - Vocals

Release Date: July 24th, 2026

James, a multi-Grammy Award winning pianist and composer, was discovered by Quincy Jones and later became a defining voice at Creed Taylor's CTI label, co-founding the group FOURPLAY and composing the Taxi theme song Angela.

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