Common People Release 'SHAPESHIFT' Produced by Brad Shultz; Fall Tour

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Los Angeles-based indie rockers Common People have released their new track 'Shapeshift,' out now via Parallel Vision/Big Loud Rock. The release follows the band's live debut performance at the recent Rolling Stone Rock Tour in New York City.

Produced by Cage The Elephant's Brad Shultz, the track rides a playful bass line, hazy guitars, and an infectious chorus, highlighting the band's signature breezy, melodic energy.

Listen to 'Shapeshift' here.

'We came back from a night out in LA and the song kinda appeared. We started singing the chorus together with some friends and dancing around,' shared lead vocalist Nicky Winegardner. 'Change can be good and bad at the same time; that middle ground is a cool place to explore.'

Since their formation in Los Angeles, Common People have quickly established themselves as a live force, sharing stages with Cage The Elephant, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Young The Giant, The Criticals, and The Bends, while delivering high-energy festival sets at Innings Festival, Bonnaroo's Outeroo, and Minnesota Yacht Club. The band's debut EP, Games, produced by Brad Shultz, arrived earlier this spring following notable praise from Alternative Press, Rolling Stone, Flaunt Magazine, OnesToWatch, Atwood Magazine, Earmilk, and more.

Next up, Common People will take the stage at Austin City Limits next weekend before continuing their fall run with Porch Light, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Arcy Drive, and The Bends. All upcoming dates can be found on the band's official website.

About Common People

Common People is an alternative rock band comprised of Nicky Winegardner (vocals), Cormac Cadden (drums), Asher Thomson (guitar), Sam Belzer (guitar), and Chuck Gray (bass). Formed in Los Angeles in 2022, the band quickly began writing and performing local shows together. Initial demos caught the attention of Cage The Elephant co-founder and guitarist Brad Shultz, leading to the band signing with his Parallel Vision label in partnership with Big Loud Rock. In 2025, the quintet released a series of singles and joined Cage The Elephant and The Criticals on their respective tours. Earlier this year, Common People made their festival debut at Innings Festival before supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Bends, and Congress The Band on their respective Spring tours. The band went on to join Young The Giant on select dates and delivered festival sets at Bonnaroo's Outeroo, Minnesota Yacht Club, and Austin City Limits. This fall, Common People will continue their run of live dates with Porch Light, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Arcy Drive, and The Bends.

Common People 2026 Tour Dates

October 2 - Seattle, WA - Baba Yaga *** (Supporting Porch Light)

October 3 - Portland, OR - Holocene *** (Supporting Porch Light)

October 7 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard *~* (Supporting Brigitte Calls Me Baby)

October 8 - Austin, TX - Brushy Street Commons *!* (Supporting Arcy Drive)

October 10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits *#* (Festival)

October 11 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *~* (Supporting Brigitte Calls Me Baby)

October 13 - Asheville, NC - Revival *~* (Supporting Brigitte Calls Me Baby)

October 14 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *~* (Supporting Brigitte Calls Me Baby)

October 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre *~* (Supporting Brigitte Calls Me Baby)

October 17 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *~* (Supporting Brigitte Calls Me Baby)

October 29 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre *~* (Supporting Brigitte Calls Me Baby)

November 5 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium *~* (Supporting Brigitte Calls Me Baby)

November 6 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium *~* (Supporting Brigitte Calls Me Baby)

November 7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *~* (Supporting Brigitte Calls Me Baby)

November 8 - Chicago, IL - AAA Stage at Cobra Lounge

November 10 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig *+* (Supporting The Bends)

November 11 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison *+* (Supporting The Bends)

November 13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *+* (Supporting The Bends)

November 14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *+* (Supporting The Bends)

November 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at the Fillmore *+* (Supporting The Bends)

November 17 - Washington, DC - Union Stage *+* (Supporting The Bends)

Photo Credit: Kate LaMendola | Hi-res



Photo Credit: Kate LaMendola | Hi-res

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