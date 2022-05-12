Comedian Jon Daly to Release New 'Ding Dong Delicious' Comedy Music Album

Today, comedian Jon Daly (Kroll Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm) announced his debut full-length album Ding Dong Delicious will be out Friday, June 10 via Northern Spy Records.

Alongside the announcement, he premiered the music video for the Kraftwerk-esque lead single "Addicted to Computers", featuring Martha Kelly and Fat Tony, and shared the following statement: "Need to fill a soul hole? Try computers - They're cheap, fast, and you can have sex with them! Validation City! Population: You! Heroin? Take a number! Ladies and gents, let's tune out, drop in, and swipe right on fun! We're Addicted To Computers!"

"I'm just trying to write hits," Jon Daly confesses of Ding Dong Delicious, his debut album. Known for his roles on Kroll Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., and Big Mouth, the comedian-cum-musician casts the net wide, cycling through a new genre with nearly every song, incorporating new wave, country, electro, Irish folk, lo-fi guitar pop, ska, and classic rock. The effect is like that of scanning the radio dial, only it appears all of the DJs on every station have lost their minds.

Joined by multi-instrumentalist Cyrus Ghahremani (Man Man), Daly provides vocals and saxophone and is backed up by a cast of players including Colleen Green, Devendra Banhart, Joe Wong (The Midnight Gospel), Mary Timony of Helium and Ex Hex, and his brothers Matt and Austin Daly. The album picks up where Daly's previous singles, including the internet breaking Red Hot Chili Peppers spoof "Abracadabralifornia" and Lil Xan diss track "I'm Your Dad" left off, landing somewhere between pure silliness and pop sublimity.

Drawing from Daly's wealth of musical influence, which includes Roxy Music, the Johnny Cash/Kris Kristofferson/Willie Nelson/Waylon Jennings supergroup The Highwaymen, Devo, Islands, Man Man, King Tubby, the Chieftains, Rancid, and Jlin, the songs came together quickly with Daly often suggesting little more than a title and a genre before Ghahremani was busy generating any number of styles.

From the Celtic folk idiocy of "Whistle Tap Johnny" to the vintage electronics sampling "Addicted to Computers," which is built on recordings of sounds made by outdated tech. Elsewhere, Daly explores (relatively) straight forward historical narratives ("Helen Keller") and pens an ode to the 2017 psychological thriller The Snowman. Daly evokes the classic mode of a lazy Weird Al Yankovic on the Stones parody "Cheer Me Up" and provides a solemn country ballad response to DJ Khaled's 2018 comments about cunnilingus on "Eatin' Pussy With DJ Khaled."

And he's right on time for the ska revival with the anthemic "Bring Back Ska" ("I thought it was a very colorful era," Daly says of the genre's '90s resurgence, highlighting household names like Buck-O-Nine in the lyrics). And lest you think Daly is only about jokes, there's the Jesus and Mary Chain evoking Colleen Green duet "Profile Picture" and the charming "Love Is So Simple," both of which feature sincere lyricism and direct performances by Daly.

"It's dumb," Daly says of the album, "but also the most personal thing I've ever done." Both ridiculous and genuinely fun, Ding Dong Delicious is pure Jon Daly-an exuberant and hilarious ode to pop forms past and present.

Ding Dong Delicious is out digitally and on baby blue vinyl on Friday, June 10.

Watch the new video here: