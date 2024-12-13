Colt Graves Releases New Track 'You Know Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



UMG Nashville singer-songwriter Colt Graves has released “You Know Me.” Written by Graves, Jordan Centers, Everett Alan Richeson and Michael Warren Lisenby, the track was produced by Jake Parshall.

The song “You Know Me” tackles sensitive aspects of a relationship with lyrics including I’ve tried to change but I can’t // Not all sinners wanna be saints // Yeah, the tables turned, yeah it burns // But I don’t learn from my mistakes // 'Cause I lie, and I cheat // And I smoke when I drink // And I know you’ve heard things // That they say about me…I know I’ve done you wrong // All the nights I didn’t come home // When I left you all alone // When your heart was broke but you still had hope so you left the porch light on.

“‘You Know Me,’ is about personal growth and acknowledging your errors through self-discovery in an honest way,” said Graves. “It’s sensitive subject matter for sure, but it really shows the complete other side that what’s normally talked about. I really wanted to prioritize releasing genuine music that lines up with who I am as an artist. This is one of those songs.”

About Colt Graves

Hailing from the musical heartland of Owensboro, Kentucky, Colt Graves carries a legacy of music in his veins. He honed his craft under the guiding influence of his legendary grandfather, the revered Bluegrass Hall of Fame Member, Josh Graves. From a young age, Colt's passion for songwriting ignited, setting the stage for a genre-crossing musical journey that would ultimately lead him to embark on a solo career in 2021. Colt is a storyteller, an artist who captivates audiences with emotionally resonant narratives that span the spectrum of human experience. His music is a fusion of folk, country, and a blend of modern influences drawn from the realms of pop and hip-hop.

What sets Colt apart is his ability to seamlessly meld the traditional with the contemporary, fusing powerful vocals with the twang of classic country instruments and the pulse of modern beats. The result is a distinct and compelling musical experience that leaves a mark on the soul. Graves was discovered by Timbaland and is signed to UMG Nashville in association with Timbaland’s Mosley Music.

Photo Credit: Caitlin McNaney

