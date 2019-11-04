Coldplay Release Song 'Everyday Life' after SNL Performance

Coldplay have made the title track of their upcoming eighth album, Everyday Life, available to download / stream following their performance of the song on tonight'sSaturday Night Live on NBC.

The song, which is closing track of the album, follows the earlier release of Orphans and Arabesque. All three songs feature on the album, Everyday Life, which will be released on Friday, November 22 via Parlophone / Atlantic on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital formats. The 53-minute double album is divided into two halves, Sunrise and Sunset.

On Friday, the band revealed they are to partner with YouTube Originals for the launch of Everyday Life, with two exclusive performances streaming live from Jordan on November 22, the day of the album's release.

Coldplay: Everyday Life - Live in Jordan will take place in Amman, Jordan and mirror the two halves of the 52-minute double album: Sunrise and Sunset. The Sunrise concert will begin at 4am GMT, with the Sunset concert following at 2pm GMT. These will mark the band's first ever performances in Jordan.

The band announced the Jordan performances with a hilarious mock press conference featuring Portlandia's Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein.





Related Articles View More Music Stories