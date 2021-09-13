Coldplay & BTS Announce New Collaboration 'My Universe'

Coldplay have today announced their much-anticipated collaboration with BTS. My Universe will be released on September 24th. The track, sung in both English and Korean, was written by Coldplay and BTS and produced by Max Martin.

My Universe follows Coldplay's worldwide hit Higher Power as the second single to be taken from the band's forthcoming album Music Of The Spheres (out October 15th).

In May, the band released Higher Power - the first single from Music Of The Spheres - which has been streamed more than 160 million times. The band's note also revealed the imminent release of an album track called Coloratura on Friday, to be followed by a new single in September.

Preorder the track here.

Watch the trailer for the new album below: