Cold War Kids Announce NEW AGE NORMS 1, First Album Of Trilogy

Cold War Kids have officially announced the release of their eagerly anticipated new album. NEW AGE NORMS 1 arrives Friday, November 1 via CWKTWO/AWAL; digital and physical pre-orders - including CD and a white vinyl 12" pressed at 45 rpm - are available beginning today. Produced by Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, HEALTH, Foster the People), NEW AGE NORMS 1 marks the first volume of a three-album trilogy from Cold War Kids. The album - which features cover art by the Los Angeles-based band's bassist, acclaimed artist Matt Maust - is heralded by today's premiere of the new single, "Waiting For Your Love," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

"Last summer we were on tour when Kanye was putting out his new records," says Cold War Kids' Nathan Willett. "Pusha T, Kids See Ghosts, Nas, etc. They were eight songs each. It was so fun waking up to these brand new records and taking them in as a whole while hanging out, working out, talking s, pushing each other. I knew then I wanted our next release to be three volumes - eight songs each. Without the baggage and hoopla of a full record/tour/concept - more spread out - loose and inspired. Make it feel like you are listening to music that was made the night before. NEW AGE NORMS is a phrase Maust had written on a tee shirt. It seemed to summarize this moment we are in as a band and as a country. More on that later..."

NEW AGE NORMS 1 was preceded earlier this summer by the first new music from Cold War Kids in more than two years, "Complainer" and "4th of July," both available now at all DSPs and streaming services. In addition, "Complainer" - co-written with multi-platinum songwriter Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry, Rita Ora) and Electric Guest's Asa Taccone - was recently joined by a powerful acoustic version, "Complainer (Strings & Keys)," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. "Complainer" is currently top 20 at Alternative Radio and top 10 at Triple A.

Cold War Kids will mark the release of NEW AGE NORMS 1 with a major U.S. headline tour, the first leg of which begins October 4 at The Depot in Salt Lake City, UT and then continues through late November. The tour will resume in 2020, with newly announced headline dates beginning January 16 at Portland, OR's Crystal Ballroom and then continuing through late February (see itinerary below). Highlights include two-night-stands at Seattle, WA's Neptune Theatre (January 17 and 18) and New York City's famed Webster Hall (February 4 and 5). For complete details and ticket information, please visitwww.coldwarkids.com.

COLD WAR KIDS NORTH AMERICA 2019/2020

SEPTEMBER 2019

15 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown *

22 - Glen Ellen, CA - Sonoma Harvest Music Festival *

OCTOBER 2019

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre **

6 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly

9 - Dallas, TX - The Rustic

10 - Houston, TX - The Rustic

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rustic

12 - El Paso, TX - El Paso Forever Fall Benefit #

14 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf - SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER 2019

14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

15 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

17 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

20 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

22 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

JANUARY 2020

16 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

17 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

18 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

19 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

23 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown

24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

25 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

27 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

28 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

29 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

FEBRUARY 2020

1 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

4 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

5 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

7 - Richmond, VA - The National

8 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

10 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

12 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

14 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

15 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

* Festival Performance

** Jeep On The Rocks w/AJR

# Benefit Concert





