Cold Showers Release New Single & Video DISMISS

Cold Showers unveil their new song and lyric video for "Dismiss", the third single from the band's upcoming album Motionless, out May 24 via Dais Records.



The band explain the song and lyric video: "'Dismiss' dates back to 2013 as an ode to broken relationships and still rings familiar which is why we decided to develop it further and re-record it. As fans of the collage work of Ruinas Romanas, we linked via social media to create the visual companion to the song."



Romanas added that 'Dismiss' is "a reverie about a relationship that ends at the darkest point. An inevitable farewell."

Motionless, wields a more developed pop sound that is familiar to followers, yet more sophisticated and evolved than their previous works. Having traversed the realm of synth-laced post punk expertly for close to a decade, Motionless is the band's ode to their pop forbearers, their goth-like precedent enhanced with ambient narratives, acoustic overlays and compelling guest female vocals. Enlisting long-time collaborator Tony Bevilacqua (The Distillers) to co-write the album, Cold Showers expand their boundaries and let their creative mastery come to the forefront. The result is a warmly melodic, experimental and evocative pop record.

Check out the video here:



After releasing singles on Mexican Summer and Art Fag Records, Cold Showerssigned with Dais Records and released their debut LP, Love and Regret in the summer of 2012. With driving bass lines, hypnotic guitar riffs, tom-heavy drums, and deep melodic vocals, Love and Regret was met with industry praise and critical acclaim including synchs on hit television series 13 Reasons Why and How to Get Away with Murder.

Now on Motionless, Cold Showers' most expressive and decisive record, the band find themselves looking inward and taking control of their creative process, while retaining all of their unique songwriting signatures. Recorded in their own studio in LA with band member Chris King at the production helm, each selection on Motionless sounds like a line drawing that quickly becomes a technicolor collage of crashing shoegazed reverberation.

Motionless sees its release May 24 on Dais Records. For more info or to pre-order, go here. Their hometown record release show takes place July 11 at Echoplex in LA, just after their European tour with Tamaryn. See below for a full list of tour dates.

Cold Showers Live Dates:

05/24: Antwerp, BE - Kavka

05/25: London, UK - The Shacklewell Arms

05/27: Glasgow, UK -Broadcast

05/28: Manchester, UK - Night People

05/29: Bristol, UK - The Lanes

05/30: Paris, FR -Supersonic

05/31: Trier, DE - villaWuller

06/01: Berlin, DE - Urban Spree

06/03: Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang

06/05: Gothenborg, SWE - Musikhuset

06/06: Stockholm, SWE - Slaktkyrkan

06/07: Malmo, SWE -Plan B

06/09: Leipzig, DE - WGT

06/10: Brno, CZ - Kabinet Muz

06/11: Krakow, PL - Klub RE

06/12: Warsaw, PL - Poglos

06/13: Prague, CZ - Underdogs

06/14: Jena, DE - Café Wagner

06/15: Cottbus, DE - zum faulen august

07/11: Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex (Record Release Show)

7/12: San Diego, CA - Whistle Stop

Photo By: Shannon Cornett





