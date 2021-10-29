Cold Collective Shares New Singles from Upcoming 'Weathervane' Album

Today, Boston-based band Cold Collective announce their upcoming album, Weathervane, out December 3 via Rise Records.

Vocalist Tim Landers (Cold Collective, Transit, Misser) began working on songs for this new album before his untimely passing in 2019. To honor Tim, the band finished the songs together, leaving some in their original acoustic state. Together with the Landers family, all pre-orders include a $5 donation to Dean's House - a sober living home in Massachusetts where Tim stayed during his recovery.

Pre-order the new album here.

"Words can't express how excited we are to finally show you all this album that we started many years ago with our brother Tim," Cold Collective share in a statement. "While the process was both technically and emotionally harder than any of us bargained for, we couldn't be prouder of the results. Tim took a staggering number of songs with him when he left us. We present to you these 16, as selected by Tim's nearest and dearest."

"Tim's music is a gift," Tim's father Terry Landers shares. "We love that more of his heart and work are being shared through this release."

Listen to the album's first two singles, "Forever, For Nico" and "If You Could Be There":