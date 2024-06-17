Cold Cave Reveal Fall Tour Dates, Share New Single 'Hourglass'

"Hourglass," is a shimmery nostalgia-drenched endless summer anthem from the black-clad Los Angeles group.
Cold Cave's newest, "Hourglass," is a shimmery nostalgia-drenched endless summer anthem from the black-clad Los Angeles group. The latest single features both Wesley Eisold and Amy Lee singing their love story against a coming-of-age sound that recalls the late 80's and early 90's lossless heartstring pull of The Lightning Seeds, Republic-era New Order and The Head On The Door-era of The Cure.
After a busy year supporting Depeche Mode, The Cult, and headlining Tomorrow’s Ghost Festival (UK), Wave Gotik (DE), Grauzone (NL), W Fest (BE), Adverso Fest (MX), Cold Waves, Levitation, and performing at Darker Waves (US), Cold Cave states “Now felt like the right time to release what we create as we create it. Sometimes touring takes center stage and we miss the thrill of creativity.”
Cold Cave will also play a string of North American tour dates following their rescheduled shows in South America:
September 5 Santiago, Chile @ Blondie
September 6 Sao Paolo, Brasil @ Carioca
September 7 Lima, Peru @ C Festiva
September 8 San Jose, Costa Rica @ Amon Solar
September 20 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
September 22 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
September 27 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
September 28 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
October 4 Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch
October 5 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
October 6 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
October 11 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Photo Credit: Cold Cave
