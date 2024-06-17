THE OUTSIDERS, STEREOPHONIC, HELL'S KITCHEN & MORE TAKE HOME TONY AWARDS - THE COMPLETE LIST!

"Hourglass," is a shimmery nostalgia-drenched endless summer anthem from the black-clad Los Angeles group.

By: Jun. 17, 2024
Cold Cave Reveal Fall Tour Dates, Share New Single 'Hourglass'
Cold Cave's newest, "Hourglass," is a shimmery nostalgia-drenched endless summer anthem from the black-clad Los Angeles group. The latest single features both Wesley Eisold and Amy Lee singing their love story against a coming-of-age sound that recalls the late 80's and early 90's lossless heartstring pull of The Lightning Seeds, Republic-era New Order and The Head On The Door-era of The Cure.

After a busy year supporting Depeche Mode, The Cult, and headlining Tomorrow’s Ghost Festival (UK), Wave Gotik (DE), Grauzone (NL), W Fest (BE), Adverso Fest (MX), Cold Waves, Levitation, and performing at Darker Waves (US), Cold Cave states “Now felt like the right time to release what we create as we create it. Sometimes touring takes center stage and we miss the thrill of creativity.”

Cold Cave will also play a string of North American tour dates following their rescheduled shows in South America:

September 5  Santiago, Chile @ Blondie
September 6  Sao Paolo, Brasil @ Carioca
September 7  Lima, Peru @ C Festiva
September 8  San Jose, Costa Rica @ Amon Solar
September 20  Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
September 22  San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
September 27  San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
September 28  Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
October 4  Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch
October 5  Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
October 6  Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
October 11  Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Photo Credit: Cold Cave



