Her new album, Along the Way, will be released September 22.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Colbie Caillat Announces Solo Debut Country Album

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy-winning artist Colbie Caillat today announced that her new album, Along the Way, will be released September 22 and is now available for pre-order. Produced by Jamie Kenney, the 13-track collection features current single “Worth It” as well as new song “Pretend” out today.

“Pretend” was written by Caillat alongside Grammy-winning, Hall of Fame songwriter Liz Rose and 7X chart-topping songwriter AJ Pruis. A common theme found throughout the album, “Pretend” laments on the ending of past relationship but aims to focus on the happy times rather than succumbing to feelings of sadness and regret.

“I wrote ‘Pretend’ when I was reminiscing the good parts of my last relationship and wanting to pretend we were back together so I could re-live and feel those good times we shared again,” said Caillat. “Although the album is full of breakup songs, I felt it was important to share the optimism I still feel about the future and the respect I have for what I’ve experienced in the past.”

Directed by frequent collaborator Patrick Tracy, Caillat came up with the idea for the accompanying music video which was also released today. It features the stunning star two-stepping with the memory of relationships past. Full of love and happiness, memories are ever-present and will continue on even though the romance has ended. 

Caillat’s “Pretend” co-writers Rose and Pruis also penned her current hit single “Worth It.” Having amassed over 5M streams since its release, “Worth It” found critical acclaim as well as a steady rotation on Sirius/XM’s “The Highway” and across major playlists on multiple digital platforms.

This tremendous lyrical trio also wrote seven of the 13 songs on the album. Caillat is the sole writer on an additional three with added contributions from Alysa Vanderheym, Jordan Shellhart, Brett James, Jason Reeves, and Kenny Edmonds.

Caillat is previewing these songs along with her multi-Platinum-selling fan-favorites at shows around the world. She performed in New York City and Atlantic City this week before heading home to Nashville to perform on June 10 at the Spotify House during CMA Fest.

Caillat is a 2X Grammy Award winner and five-time nominee who has accumulated more than 15 billion streams. Her debut album COCO hit #5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and is certified 3X Platinum, while her {Platinum selling follow-up album Breakthrough landed at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.

Including her breakthrough 6X Platinum hit “Bubbly,” her radio career features eight No. 1 and/or top 10 singles including “Realize,” “Try” and her Grammy winning duet with Jason Mraz “Lucky.”




