Cody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year

Renowned singer, songwriter and musician Cody Jinks has been named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year after receiving the most radio spins for an independent artist last year. This is Jinks' second time receiving the award.

Of the recognition, Jinks shares, "To once again be named Music Row Independent Artist of the Year is amazing! What an honor to know that the stations that play me do so because they want to and because their listeners want them to. I'm very grateful."

The accolade adds to a historic year for Jinks, who recently launched his label, Late August Records, in an unprecedented deal with The Orchard. The label will continue to be led by Jinks and his longtime manager, Arthur Penhallow, Jr., with the addition of Stephanie Hudacek leading the label's new Nashville office.

Of the deal, Katie Studley, Vice President of The Orchard, Nashville, shares, "Cody's ambition to elevate fellow artists is as strong as his prolificity - a clear signal that The Orchard's exciting new partnership with Late August Records is built on a foundation of shared goals and ethos. The Orchard teams in Nashville and worldwide look forward to supporting Cody's extensive catalog, future releases, curatorial sensibilities and fiercely independent spirit in this historic deal."

Committed to supporting and protecting artists, Jinks and Late August Records recently announced the label's first signing: emerging singer, songwriter and guitarist Erin Viancourt. A Cleveland native who now calls the road home, Viancourt is set to release her debut album later this year. Additional details to come soon.

Known for his electric live shows, Jinks will perform a series of headline dates this spring including Houston's Houston Rodeo & Livestock Parade, Charlotte's Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (two nights), Huntsville's Orion Amphitheater, Jacksonville's Daily's Place Amphitheatre and Orlando's Orlando Amphitheater at Florida Fairgrounds among others. Jinks will also join Eric Church for select dates this summer. See below for complete tour itinerary. Additional shows in Cleveland, Las Vegas, Morrison, CO and more to be announced soon.

Throughout his ground-breaking career, Jinks has sold over 2 million equivalent units, garnered over 3 billion streams across platforms, has 2.4 million monthly Spotify listeners and recently received Pandora Radio's Billions Award, after receiving 1 billion streams on the platform. One of music's most prolific artists, Jinks is currently working on his eleventh studio album.

CODY JINKS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 10-Shreveport, LA-Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

March 11-Waco, TX-Extraco Events Center

March 13-Houston, TX-Houston Rodeo & Livestock Parade

May 11-Charlotte, NC-Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 12-Charlotte, NC-Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 13-Highland Heights, KY-Truist Arena

May 19-Huntsville, AL-Orion Amphitheater

May 20-Jacksonville, FL-Daily's Place Amphitheatre

May 21-Orlando, FL-Orlando Amphitheater at Florida Fairgrounds

July 13-16-Milwaukee, WI-Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival - Veterans Park

August 4-Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

August 5-Bristow, VA-Jiffy Lube Live*

August 11-Indianapolis, IN-Ruoff Music Center*

August 12-Chicago, IL-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

October 19-Fort Worth, TX- Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest - Texas Motor Speedway

Additional shows in Cleveland, Las Vegas, Morrison, CO and more to be announced soon

*supporting Eric Church