CocoRosie Announce North American Tour & Share 'Aloha Friday'

Today, CocoRosie (Sierra and Bianca Casady) announce their first North American tour dates in honor of their upcoming album Put The Shine On (pre-order HERE). In April, they will play their new music and old favorites in one-of-a-kind live shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York.



Along with the tour announcement, they share a third track "Aloha Friday" of their 7th studio album Put The Shine On to be released March 13th 2020 via Marathon Music Group.

Listen below!

Bianca Casady introduces the new song: "Dear ones, we are excited to announce the release of another song from our upcoming album. Aloha Friday was written in my birthplace, the Big Island of Hawaii. It's a melancholic special something for you all to enjoy."



The follow-up to their 2015 album Heartache City also includes the single "Smash My Head" which was released in late 2019 with the Bianca Casady-directed video.



CocoRosie about "Smash My Head": "For us, our song "Smash My Head" is a running-on-fire cry from the teenage heart, an inner scream we never dared to let out. The song climaxes in an exaltation, an expression of ecstatic death. It journeys from a hard-knock desert childhood scene to a transcendent cosmic passing to another realm."



Summer 2019 saw CocoRosie return via a collaboration with Chance The Rapper, "Roo" (co-written, produced and performed by CocoRosie) on his album, The Big Day. In August, CocoRosie released their first new song in 2 years called "Lamb & the Wolf". The single featured artwork by legendary theater director, visual artist and their frequent collaborator, Robert Wilson and came after the January 2017 single "Smoke 'em Out" (feat. ANOHNI).



CocoRosie is the music-based project of American cross-disciplinary performance artists Sierra and Bianca Casady. Their songs blend a myriad of styles and references, from hip-hop to folk and opera, shaping the most painful of experiences into memorable and evocative pop songs. Taken as a whole, CocoRosie's music is an ongoing psychologically intimate dialogue between the siblings. Each sister has multiple personae and vocal styles; Bianca delivers troubadourian-style rap while Sierra often responds with ethereal tones while accompanying their voices on harp, piano, or guitar. A quintessential part of their sound is a percussive landscape made using children's toys and other found objects which adds a particular nostalgia to their songs.

Finding expression for their ideas in other disciplines beyond the traditional musical parameters is paramount to the sisters - and often a source of inspiration for their songwriting. In addition to their album tours and festival performances worldwide, Bianca has held solo exhibitions of her artwork in NYC at Deitch Gallery and Cheim and Read. Bianca has created "Nightshift," a dance-theater production and Sierra wrote and performed "Soul Life," an experimental opera, both staged at the Donau Festival in Krems which they currated in 2012. Continuing on her path to become a theater director, Bianca directed two theater plays with the National Theater Academy in Norway and is currently developing new works, exploring new forms of opera and dance where Sierra will play a lead role, to be premiered at the Manchester Festival in 2021.

Sierra has arranged and performed music in collaboration with the likes of the Symphony Orchestra of Amsterdam, The ICA in London and The Sydney Opera House.

Most recently, CocoRosie has composed original scores for four full-length theatrical works by Robert Wilson: Peter Pan, Pushkin's Fairy Tales, Edda and Jungle Book and now creating The Tempest. Last year they presented the second series of songs written for a collaboration with the Kronos Quartet at their hometown Kronos Festival in San Francisco.



In their fifteen years as CocoRosie, the sisters Sierra and Bianca Casady have released six albums: Heartache City (2015), Tales of A Grass Widow (2013), Grey Oceans (2010), The Adventures of Ghosthorse and Stillborn (2007), Noah's Ark (2005), and their first album, La Maison de Mon Reve (2004) -- each one inspiring controversy and debate in equal amounts to praise; such is their fearlessness and willingness to take risks with their art. This strong creative vision runs through every aspect of their work - from videos to live performance utilizing theatrical costumes and make-up - which they create alongside each new body of songs.



CocoRosie - Put The Shine On (out 3.13.20):

01. High Road

02. Mercy

03. Restless

04. Smash My Head HERE

05. Where Did All The Soldiers Go

06. Hell's Gate

07. Did Me Wrong

08. Lamb And The Wolf HERE

09. Slow Down Sun Down

10. Burning Down The House

11. Ruby Red Bass

12. Aloha Friday HERE

CocoRosie live:

Tickets HERE

Fri 3.13 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Sat 3.14 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Mon 3.16 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

Tue 3.17 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

Wed 3.18 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

Thu 3.19 - Glasgow, UK @ The Art School

Fri 3.20 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sat 3.21 - Brighton, UK @ Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

Mon 3.23 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Wed 3.25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu 3.26 - Brussels, BE @ AB

Fri 3.27 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

Sat 3.28 - Düsseldorf, DE @ Zakk

Sun 3.29 - Lille, FR @ L'Aeronef

Tue 3.31 - Stuttgart, DE @ Wagenhallen

Wed 4.01 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Thu 4.02 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Fri 4.03 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

Sat 4.04 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Sun 4.05 - Rennes, FR @ Mythos Festival

Wed 4.08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco HERE

Thu 4.09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore HERE

Sat 4.11 - Chicago, IL @ Metro HERE

Mon 4.13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere @ The Hall HERE

Tue 4.14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere @ The Hall HERE





Related Articles View More Music Stories