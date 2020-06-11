Coachella and Stagecoach Festival Have Been Cancelled for 2020

Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser announced that Coachella and Stagecoach Festival will not be taking place this year, according to Variety.

The order reads, "The Coachella Valley Music and Artist Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival are hereby cancelled for the calendar year 2020 ... as a result of the worldwide epidemic of COVID-19 disease."

Coachella was originally planned for April, but had been re-scheduled to return to the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California on the weekends of October 9 and 16, with Stagecoach the following weekend.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kaiser said, "I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall. In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under [California] Governor Newsom's Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."

"These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community."

