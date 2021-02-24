CoHo NIGHTLIFE Presents Brown Calculus

CoHo NIGHTLIFE will present Brown Calculus, coming to the CoHo theatre this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 9 PM. Brown Calculus will perform live on the CoHo stage, and the production will be live-streamed to the comfort of your own home.

Brown Calculus has traveled through time and space, reconnecting as two separate hosts on planet Earth and embodying the intergalactic values of jazz and unity.

Sharing the same body in their past lives, Brown Calculus performs with melanated synergy. Keyboardist and beatmaker, Andre Burgos, and singer/songwriter, Vaughn Kimmons, are Geminis, illuminating the sacredness of

Black music, seeking to bring about community on Earth and beyond. They explore the soundscapes of the post-soul movement. Revealing the connection between complicated time signatures and Black divinity, with a cosmic sound that remains grounded.