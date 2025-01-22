Cloe Wilder Releases New Single 'Cigarette'

Listen to the new single from pop artist Cloe Wilder.
Hotly buzzed rising folk/Americana/pop artist Cloe Wilder has released her new single “Cigarette” as she launches a European tour supporting Spencer Sutherland. The 18-year-old Los Angeles-based, Florida-raised singer-songwriter’s new song, co-written with Sutherland and Sam Nicolosi, touches upon a key period of teenage transition, featuring a catchy chorus declaring, “I was holding my breath, I was counting to ten, I was trying my first ever cigarette. You were already gone, left me there with your friends.”
“I wrote ‘Cigarette’ last year with my friends, Spencer and Sam,” shares Wilder. “The idea of ‘trying my first ever cigarette’ was more of a metaphor than anything. I was in a different stage of life than all my friends; people were leaving for college, going through breakups, getting into these new relationships, and experiencing a whole other side of being young. In many ways, I felt so ahead of them. I was already working and touring, but I was also falling behind. I hadn’t experienced anything romantic or rebellious. I was so angsty about what I was missing out on, which is a pretty common theme in my music, so that’s really what ‘Cigarette’ is. I felt that I didn’t belong at the party, but I still wanted to be there.”
Wilder will spend the first quarter of 2025 on the road supporting indie-pop singer/songwriter Spencer Sutherland all across Europe and North America. The European tour kicked off on Monday night (January 20th) in Utrecht, Netherlands and will stop in a total of 15 cities, including Amsterdam, Madrid, Rome, Berlin, Paris, and London, before wrapping February 13th in Manchester. Then, beginning February 23rd in Phoenix, Cloe and her band will travel throughout North America on a 26-date trek taking them to such places as Dallas, Austin, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Toronto, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Ana, where the tour will conclude on April 8th. See below for all upcoming tour dates and visit www.cloewilder.com for ticketing details.
Cloe Wilder made her musical debut at just 14 years old releasing her first EP, Teenage Lullabies, in 2021. In a few short years, she’s amassed over 10 million total streams and media support from the likes of Ones To Watch, Just Jared, Wonderland, 1883 Magazine, and Stitched Sound, earning a reputation for her emotive songwriting and captivating melodies. Cloe has also gained significant attention for her dynamic stage presence and heartfelt connection with audiences, receiving praise for her ability to weave together vibrant energy with relatable lyrics. With a growing list of collaborations—including Angus & Julia Stone (whom she recently opened for on a tour in Australia), Nicolosi, Merōn, EZI, Jackie Young, and Mike Molina—Cloe's sound continues to evolve, blending introspective storytelling with catchy hooks that resonate deeply with listeners. With her authentic voice and emotional depth, Cloe Wilder is making her mark in the evolving landscape of indie/folk/pop music and is a name to watch in 2025.
Wednesday, January 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
Thursday, January 23 Cologne, Germany @ Luxor
Sunday, January 26 Madrid, Spain @ Moby Dick
Tuesday, January 28 Rome, Italy @ Teatro Studio Borgna
Wednesday, January 29 Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia
Friday, January 31 Vienna, Austria @ Chelsea
Saturday, February 1 Warsaw, Poland @ NIEBO
Tuesday, February 4 Berlin, Germany @ Hole44
Wednesday, February 5 Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
Friday, February 7 Cologne, Germany @ Luxor
Saturday, February 8 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
Tuesday, February 11 Paris, France @ Les Etoiles
Wednesday, February 12 London, UK @ Electric Brixton
Thursday, February 13 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Sunday, February 23 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Tuesday, February 25 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Wednesday, February 26 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Friday, February 28 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Saturday, March 1 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Sunday, March 2 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Wednesday, March 5 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
Friday, March 7 Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
Saturday, March 8 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Tuesday, March 11 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Wednesday, March 12 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Friday, March 14 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Saturday, March 15 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade
Monday, March 17 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Wednesday, March 19 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Thursday, March 20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Saturday, March 22 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Sunday, March 23 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Wednesday, March 26 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
Thursday, March 27 Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
Saturday, March 29 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Tuesday, April 1 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Thursday, April 3 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Friday, April 4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
Saturday, April 5 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Tuesday, April 8 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Photo Credit: Jesse DeFlorio
