Cloe Wilder Releases New Single 'Cigarette'

Hotly buzzed rising folk/Americana/pop artist Cloe Wilder has released her new single “Cigarette” as she launches a European tour supporting Spencer Sutherland. The 18-year-old Los Angeles-based, Florida-raised singer-songwriter’s new song, co-written with Sutherland and Sam Nicolosi, touches upon a key period of teenage transition, featuring a catchy chorus declaring, “I was holding my breath, I was counting to ten, I was trying my first ever cigarette. You were already gone, left me there with your friends.”

“I wrote ‘Cigarette’ last year with my friends, Spencer and Sam,” shares Wilder. “The idea of ‘trying my first ever cigarette’ was more of a metaphor than anything. I was in a different stage of life than all my friends; people were leaving for college, going through breakups, getting into these new relationships, and experiencing a whole other side of being young. In many ways, I felt so ahead of them. I was already working and touring, but I was also falling behind. I hadn’t experienced anything romantic or rebellious. I was so angsty about what I was missing out on, which is a pretty common theme in my music, so that’s really what ‘Cigarette’ is. I felt that I didn’t belong at the party, but I still wanted to be there.”

Wilder will spend the first quarter of 2025 on the road supporting indie-pop singer/songwriter Spencer Sutherland all across Europe and North America. The European tour kicked off on Monday night (January 20th) in Utrecht, Netherlands and will stop in a total of 15 cities, including Amsterdam, Madrid, Rome, Berlin, Paris, and London, before wrapping February 13th in Manchester. Then, beginning February 23rd in Phoenix, Cloe and her band will travel throughout North America on a 26-date trek taking them to such places as Dallas, Austin, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Toronto, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Ana, where the tour will conclude on April 8th. See below for all upcoming tour dates and visit www.cloewilder.com for ticketing details.

Cloe Wilder made her musical debut at just 14 years old releasing her first EP, Teenage Lullabies, in 2021. In a few short years, she’s amassed over 10 million total streams and media support from the likes of Ones To Watch, Just Jared, Wonderland, 1883 Magazine, and Stitched Sound, earning a reputation for her emotive songwriting and captivating melodies. Cloe has also gained significant attention for her dynamic stage presence and heartfelt connection with audiences, receiving praise for her ability to weave together vibrant energy with relatable lyrics. With a growing list of collaborations—including Angus & Julia Stone (whom she recently opened for on a tour in Australia), Nicolosi, Merōn, EZI, Jackie Young, and Mike Molina—Cloe's sound continues to evolve, blending introspective storytelling with catchy hooks that resonate deeply with listeners. With her authentic voice and emotional depth, Cloe Wilder is making her mark in the evolving landscape of indie/folk/pop music and is a name to watch in 2025.

Europe Tour – supporting Spencer Sutherland:

Wednesday, January 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

Thursday, January 23 Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

Sunday, January 26 Madrid, Spain @ Moby Dick

Tuesday, January 28 Rome, Italy @ Teatro Studio Borgna

Wednesday, January 29 Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

Friday, January 31 Vienna, Austria @ Chelsea

Saturday, February 1 Warsaw, Poland @ NIEBO

Tuesday, February 4 Berlin, Germany @ Hole44

Wednesday, February 5 Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

Friday, February 7 Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

Saturday, February 8 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

Tuesday, February 11 Paris, France @ Les Etoiles

Wednesday, February 12 London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Thursday, February 13 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

North America Tour – supporting Spencer Sutherland:

Sunday, February 23 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tuesday, February 25 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Wednesday, February 26 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Friday, February 28 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Saturday, March 1 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sunday, March 2 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Wednesday, March 5 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Friday, March 7 Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

Saturday, March 8 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Tuesday, March 11 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Wednesday, March 12 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Friday, March 14 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Saturday, March 15 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade

Monday, March 17 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Wednesday, March 19 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Thursday, March 20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Saturday, March 22 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sunday, March 23 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Wednesday, March 26 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Thursday, March 27 Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Saturday, March 29 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Tuesday, April 1 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Thursday, April 3 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Friday, April 4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

Saturday, April 5 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Tuesday, April 8 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Photo Credit: Jesse DeFlorio

