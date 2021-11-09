Claud Releases New Single 'Tommy' Ahead of Upcoming US Tour

Acclaimed artist Claud has released "Tommy," the first new material since their impressive debut album, Super Monster, was released on Saddest Factory Records in February.

"Tommy" is a heartfelt tale of yearning and Claud's gift for evocative storytelling is on full display, in what one Super Monster reviewer described as a "dreamlike quality of writing (that) makes breakups sound nostalgic, unrequited love enchanting, and rejection a worthwhile pursuit."

Following a huge coast-to-coast fall tour opening for Jack Antonoff's Bleachers, Claud has also announced a headlining North American tour for 2022. The tour kicks off in Montreal in February and wraps in Brooklyn in March.

Standing at 5 feet tall with green and blue hair (hair color subject to change), 21-year old Claud Mintz is a prolific and industrious talent. The first signing to Phoebe Bridgers' label Saddest Factory Records, Claud has been stealthily releasing agile pop songs for the last few years. Super Monster has found fans around the globe, as well as international radio support for impressive singles "Soft Spot", "Cuff Your Jeans" and "Gold".

Tour Dates

February 22, 2022 Tue - Montreal, QC - Le Ministere

February 23, 2022 Wed Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

February 25, 2022 Fri - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

February 26, 2022 Sat - Chicago, IL - - Lincoln Hall

February 27, 2022 Sun - Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

March 1, 2021 Mon - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

March 2, 2021 Tue - Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

March 4, 2021 Thu - Portland, OR - Holocene

March 6, 2021 Sat - - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Second Stage

March 8, 2021 Mon - San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

March 11, 2021 Thu - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

March 12, 2021 Fri - Tucson, AZ - - Club Congress

March 15, 2021 Mon - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

March 16, 2021 Tue - Dallas, TX - - Club Dada

March 21, 2021 Sun - Nashville, TN - Mercury Lounge

March 22, 2021 Mon - Atlanta, GA - - Terminal West

March 24, 2021 Wed - Washington DC - Union Stage

March 25, 2021 Thu - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit

March 26, 2021 Fri - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

March 27, 2021 Sat - Boston, MA - - Brighton Music Hall

March 28, 2021 Sun - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Listen to the new single here: