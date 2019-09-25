Classical Notes Philharmonic to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Classical Notes (CN) Philharmonic's (https://cnphil.org) debut concert at Carnegie Hall is on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 8 p.m. CN's third season opens this Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, 5 p.m., with a concert at New Brunswick Performance Arts Center, New Jersey. Founded by conductor-composer David Jeong, CN Philharmonic is an exciting addition to New York City's classical music oeuvre. CN Philharmonic's inaugural concert was at the United Nations on Feb. 5, 2018, and its debut concert was at Lincoln Center's Walter Auditorium on Feb. 21, 2018.

CN Philharmonic's mission is to breathe new musical inspirations into an emotionally engaging art form by showcasing classical music's diverse traditional and modern compositions and, as well, founder David Jeong's compositions. Both concerts will present this founder-conductor-composer's world premiere of his dynamic Overture for Orchestra, Walton's Viola Concerto with violist Ohhyun Kwon, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5. Jeong says his overture is symbolically festive: "To herald a lively new season for musicians and audiences to welcome new beginnings."

When Jeong volunteered as a music teacher in Haiti, Kenya (he's been seven times), Mexico and developing communities in the Amazon, he saw a scarcity of quality music education and paucity of music teachers. He experienced the power of music uplifting hearts, even in dire situations. This kindled Jeong's passion for a love of great music supporting global citizenship and sustainable development. Born in Korea, raised in Russia, Jeong's symphonic compositions reflect his passion for sharing great music in touching the heart to soar musically - and planted his vision for CN's inaugural performance at the United Nations. CN's Sept. 29 concert is one of two orchestras inaugurating the resplendent $172 million New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

CN Philharmonic's talented concert performers are rising stars, award-winning soloists, and professors of music. CN musicians are united by their belief in music as a profound expression of humanity's gift to transcend outer differences. The energy they bring to playing quality music is a rare experience.

Founder-conductor-composer David Jeong says, "It's inspiring to see such talented musicians come together with so much joy in their craft - and to see that joy reflected in audiences. Our mission is to refresh classical music for the modern era while paying homage to legacy classical composers, and to inspire future generations of artists and lovers of music to pay forward our universal appreciation of playing and enjoying great music."





