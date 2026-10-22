Claire Rosinkranz to Join Ashe on GIRL OF YOUR DREAMS Tour

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Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz announces today that she will join Ashe as direct support on her upcoming The Girl of Your Dreams Tour kicking off in early 2027. The tour begins February 17th and runs through the end of March, with stops in major cities, including Los Angeles (2/24), New York (3/15), and Nashville (3/23 and 3/24). The run will bring Rosinkranz's infectious melodies, playful pop sensibilities, and vibrant live energy to audiences across the country. Presale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, October 27 at 10am local time, ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, October 30 at 10am local time.

Tickets can be found here.

The tour announcement arrives following a standout year for Claire. On August 21, she released the deluxe edition of My Lover via 10K/Atlantic Records featuring five new tracks: 'Rocket,' 'Water The Flowers,' 'Just A Man,' and the record's newest additions, 'Paper Arms' and 'Allergic.' The release came fresh off a radiant Lollapalooza set which Ladygunn Magazine described as 'a bright and pop-y sonic wonderland' which overcame the rain that started to fall. In early October, Claire brought the same joy to Austin City Limits Festival. Around her ACL performances, Claire performed a select run of shows across Texas, debuting My Lover (Deluxe) beyond festival stages.

No doubt Rosinkranz will bring her infectious energy to audiences across the country, with the effortless pop-star aura, magnetic stage presence, and majestic twirls that have become her signature. Find all tour dates here and below:

LIVE DATES 2027:

Wednesday, February 17 — Atlanta, GA — The Eastern

Friday, February 19 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

Saturday, February 20 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues Dallas

Sunday, February 21 — Austin, TX — ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Tuesday, February 23 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Wednesday, February 24 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

Friday, February 26 — San Francisco, CA — Castro Theatre

Sunday, February 28 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre

Tuesday, March 2 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union

Wednesday, March 3 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Friday, March 5 — Saint Paul, MN — Palace Theatre

Sunday, March 7 — Chicago, IL — Riviera Theatre

Tuesday, March 9 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Thursday, March 11 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Friday, March 12 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

Sunday, March 14 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall

Monday, March 15 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Tuesday, March 16 — Boston, MA — House of Blues Boston

Friday, March 19 — Washington, DC — The Anthem

Saturday, March 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Tuesday, March 23 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

Wednesday, March 24 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

About Claire Rosinkranz

Claire Rosinkranz is a platinum-certified singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist whose music blends indie-pop and alternative influences with sharp melodic instincts and emotional depth. She broke through in 2020 with viral hit 'Backyard Boy,' laying the groundwork for a career that has since amassed nearly 2 billion streams worldwide. Raised in a deeply musical family, Rosinkranz began writing at a young age and has developed a catalog balancing the intricacies of classical training with razor-sharp Gen Z insights and vulnerability. Her sophomore album, My Lover (out now), marks her next chapter, one rooted in intentionality and an exploration of growth, complexity, and renewal. This year, Rosinkranz expanded that chapter with the release of My Lover Deluxe and major festival performances at both Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza.

Photo Credit: Justin Ayers











Photo Credit: Justin Ayers

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