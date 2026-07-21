Claire Rosinkranz to Release MY LOVER (Deluxe) With New Track 'Rocket'

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Claire Rosinkranz is set to release MY LOVER (Deluxe) on August 21, with the new track 'Rocket' serving as the first preview of the expanded edition.

The new single 'Rocket' was produced by Oliver Frid (Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Little Mix) and Rosinkranz's longtime collaborator and executive producer Ragnar Rosinkranz. MY LOVER (Deluxe) will be released via 10K/Atlantic Records. Rosinkranz appeared on The Zane Lowe Show to discuss the new track ahead of its release.

On 'Rocket,' Rosinkranz captures the rush of falling into love, driven by soaring melodies, summer-inflected instrumentation, and her signature carefree style. The track serves as a preview of the expanded vision behind MY LOVER (Deluxe).

Rosinkranz shared the following about the song: 'This song is about all of the anticipating thoughts that come at the take-off of a relationship. The excitement, the nerves, the hopes and dreams'

Rosinkranz will perform at Lollapalooza on Friday, July 31. She has also announced additional live dates for 2026, including performances at Austin City Limits (Weekend 1 and 2) in Austin, Texas.

Photo Credit: Alana Swaringen

LIVE DATES 2026:

July 29, 2026 — Lollapalooza After-show (with Bella Kay) — Chicago, IL

July 31, 2026 — Lollapalooza Festival Performance — Chicago, IL

September 18, 2026 — The Challenge (Abercrombie & Fitch Event) — New Albany, OH

October 4, 2026 — Austin City Limits Festival Performance Weekend 1 — Austin, TX

October 6, 2026 — House of Blues Houston — Houston, TX

October 9, 2026 — The Echo Lounge & Music Hall — Dallas, TX

October 11, 2026 — Austin City Limits Festival Performance Weekend 2 — Austin, TX

MY LOVER (DELUXE) TRACK LIST ORDER:

1. City

2. My Lover

3. Lucy

4. I Wanna Be In Love So Bad

5. Home (Claire's Version)

6. Kiss

7. Chronic

8. Funeral

9. Dancer

10. Jayden

11. Dime

12. Bleeding Violet

13. Crazy Bitch Song

14. Allergic

15. Rocket

16. Just A Man

17. Paper Arms

18. Water The Flowers

About Claire Rosinkranz

Claire Rosinkranz is a platinum-certified singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist whose music blends indie-pop and alternative influences with sharp melodic instincts and emotional depth. She broke through in 2020 with viral hit 'Backyard Boy,' laying the groundwork for a career that has since amassed nearly 2 billion streams worldwide. Raised in a deeply musical family, Rosinkranz began writing at a young age and has developed a catalog balancing the intricacies of classical training with razor-sharp Gen Z insights and vulnerability. Her sophomore album, My Lover (out now), marks her next chapter, one rooted in intentionality and an exploration of growth, complexity, and renewal.



Photo Credit: Alana Swaringen | Download HERE

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