City and Colour Reveals Release 'A Pill For Loneliness'

City and Colour, acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green, releases A Pill For Loneliness today on Green's new label Still Records, an imprint of Dine Alone Records. The album is available to purchase and stream.

The highly anticipated follow-up to City and Colour's If I Should Go Before You (2015) which debuted at #16 at Billboard, A Pill for Loneliness is produced by three-time Grammy-winning Jacquire King (Kings Of Leon, Tom Waits, Modest Mouse, Norah Jones) and mastered by Emily Lazar (Beck, Coldplay, Dolly Parton, The Chainsmokers), the first female mastering engineer to win a Grammy for best engineered album (2019).

On October 9 City and Colour will kick off a US tour, with most dates already sold-out. The run features 2 back-to-back nights in Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston and New York. One night in each city will take place in a seated theatre, featuring Green performing an intimate solo show. The additional night in each city will take place in general admission rock venues and feature Green performing with his full touring band. Supporting City and Colour in the U.S. will be Ben Rogers (solo shows) and alternative singer-songwriter Ruby Waters (full band shows). In keeping with Green's penchant for showcasing emerging artists that he believes strongly in, he personally chose both Rogers and Waters as openers.

Green recently revealed a captivating, ethereal video for the song "Astronaut" where he teamed up once again with Michael Maxxis who directed City and Colour's "Fragile Bird", "Thirst", "Lover Come Back" and "Strangers". Watch "Astronaut" HERE.

A 2xLP vinyl copy of the album is available to fans via the City and Colour webstore where a variety of album-branded merchandise is also available. As with previous releases, City and Colour will offer an artist exclusive vinyl with its own unique packaging and colour variant as follows:

2LP set, housed in a die-cut mirror board gatefold jacket, with printed euro-style inner sleeves

A/B side pressed on Sea Blue vinyl with Magenta vinyl centre and Sky Blue and Tangerine Splatter

C/D side pressed on Grape vinyl with a Canary Yellow vinyl centre and Magenta and Tangerine Splatter

Additional limited colour vinyl options are available from Dine Alone Records and indie retailers globally including a standard edition black. Fans who order the vinyl will also receive a digital download as of today, October 4.

Over the course of five studio albums, Green has compiled a canon ripe with songs amassing a legion of fans worldwide. With A Pill For Loneliness, Green siphons serenity from stress through a kaleidoscope of lush guitars, ethereal orchestration, and heavenly delivery over eleven tracks that illuminate an entrancing emotional expanse, balancing two extremes with eloquence and energy.

"I wrote a lot of dark songs and wrapped them in the most beautiful sounds we could find," Green explains. "There are personal connotations, but they're also relatable. I'm thankful for the opportunity to create."

A Canadian arena tour kicks off in Victoria, BC on November 8 and ends in Halifax on November 29.

City and Colour has partnered with PLUS1 for all North American tour dates. $1 from every ticket sold in U.S. will be donated to Crisis Text Line.

Visit cityandcolour.com for tickets.

Listen to "Astronaut" below.

﻿A PILL FOR LONELINESS - TRACK LIST

01. Living in Lightning

02. Astronaut

03. Imagination

04. Difficult Love

05. Me and the Moonlight

06. Mountain of Madness

07. Song of Unrest

08. Strangers

09. The War Years

10. Young Lovers

11. Lay Me Down

U.S. Tour Dates

Oct 09 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East** SOLD OUT

Oct 10 - Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater (Solo)* SOLD OUT

Oct 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts (Solo)* SOLD OUT

Oct 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore**

Oct 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel (Solo) SOLD OUT

Oct 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre** SOLD OUT

Oct 21 - Boston, MA @ Royale**

Oct 22 - Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center (Solo)*

Oct 24 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall** SOLD OUT

Oct 25 - New York City, NY @ Town Hall (Solo)* SOLD OUT

Canadian Tour Dates

Nov 08 - Victoria, BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre^

Nov 09 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum^

Nov 10 - Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place^

Nov 12 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome^

Nov 13 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place^

Nov 15 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre^

Nov 16 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place^

Nov 19 - Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena^

Nov 20 - Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor ^

Nov 22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

Nov 25 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre^

Nov 26 - Kingston, ON @ Leon's Centre^

Nov 28 - Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick^

Nov 29 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre^

* = w/Ben Rogers, ** = w/Ruby Waters, ^ = w/Jacob Banks and Ben Rogers





