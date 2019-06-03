City and Colour Releases New Single 'Astronaut' and Announces North American Tour

City and Colour (AKA acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green), debuts a new song, "Astronaut," today. "Astronaut" is the first original music from City and Colour in almost four years and will be featured on his upcoming LP to be released this Fall on Green's newly minted Still Records, an imprint of Dine Alone Records. "I always think of the relationships in my life that have been fractured because I ended up doing what I do for a living," says Green regarding the inspiration for the new song. "I'm always gone, wandering around and singing songs. However, it weighs on my family and friends. I'm asking for 'one more year'. I left home at 21 to go play my guitar. It's lonely, but it's because I yearn to wander. I'm aware of how lucky I am."

"Astronaut" was produced by three-time Grammy-winning Jacquire King (Kings Of Leon, Tom Waits, Modest Mouse, Norah Jones) and mastered by Emily Lazar (Beck,Dolly Parton, The Chainsmokers), the first female mastering engineer to win a Grammy for best engineered album (2019).

A North American tour was also announced today alongside previously announced summer festivals. A U.S. run kicks off October 9 and features 2 back-to-back nights inNashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston and New York. One night in each city will take place in a seated theatre, featuring Green performing an intimate solo show with stripped-down iterations of songs spanning his award-winning catalogue - something fans have been requesting for years. The additional night in each city will take place in general admission rock venues and feature Green performing with his full touring band.Supporting City and Colour in the U.S. will be Ben Rogers, the first signing to Green's Still Records (solo shows) and alternative singer-songwriter Ruby Waters (full band shows). In keeping with Green's penchant for showcasing emerging artists that he believes strongly in, he personally chose both Rogers and Waters as openers.

A Canadian arena tour kicks off in Victoria, BC on November 8 and ends on the opposite coast in Halifax on November 29. Joining City and Colour as support is Nigerian-born British singer-songwriter Jacob Banks, and Ben Rogers.

All tickets will go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10am local time. Pre-sales will begin starting Tuesday, June 4. Visit cityandcolour.com for specific details for each city.

City and Colour has partnered with PLUS1 for all North American tour dates. $1 from every ticket sold in U.S. will be donated to Crisis Text Line. $1 from every ticket sold in Canada will be donated to both MusiCounts & Indspire. Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, confidential support for those in crisis. Since launching in 2013 "from the rib" ofDoSomething.org, they have exchanged over 100 million messages with texters all across the country. Individuals can text 741741 from anywhere in the US to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor.

City and Colour is undeniably one of the biggest groundswell stories to emerge from Canada. His last studio album, the critically acclaimed If I Should Go Before You, debuted at #16 on the U.S. Billboard 200 (and at #1 in Canada, his third consecutive chart-topper in his home-country). Over the course of five studio albums, Green has compiled a canon ripe with songs born of adoration and devotion amassing a legion of fans worldwide and garnering him 3 JUNOs, including two SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR awards, plus 3 Double Platinum, 1 Platinum, and 1 Gold certification at home in Canada. Alongside these accomplishments, Green has been awarded four Platinum-certified studio albums as a member of Alexisonfire. In 2014, Green collaborated with international superstar Alecia Moore (aka P!nk) on a new project titled You+Me. The duo's acclaimed Platinum-certified first record, rose ave., debuted at #4 on the U.S. Top 200 Chart, #1 in Canada, #2 in Australia culminating in memorable performances on The Ellen Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

2019 TOUR DATES

Festival Dates

Jun 27 - Lansing, MI @ Common Ground Festival (Solo)

Jun 29 - Peterborough, ON @ Peterborough Musicfest (Solo)

Aug 3 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

Aug 5 - St. John's, NL @ George Street Music Festival

Aug 4 - Saint John, NB @ Area 506 Festival

Aug 17 - Elora, ON @ Riverfest

U.S. Tour Dates

Sep 20 - Tacoma, WA @ WAMU Theatre (w/ ALICE IN CHAINS)

Oct 09 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East**

Oct 10 - Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater (Solo)*

Oct 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts (Solo)*

Oct 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore**

Oct 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel (Solo)*

Oct 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre**

Oct 21 - Boston, MA @ Royale**

Oct 22 - Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center (Solo)*

Oct 24 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall**

Oct 25 - New York City, NY @ Town Hall (Solo)*

Canadian Tour Dates

Nov 08 - Victoria, BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre^

Nov 09 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum^

Nov 10 - Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place^

Nov 12 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome^

Nov 13 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place^

Nov 15 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre^

Nov 16 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place^

Nov 19 - Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena^

Nov 22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

Nov 25 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre^

Nov 26 - Kingston, ON @ Leon's Centre^

Nov 29 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre^

* = w/Ben Rogers

** = w/Ruby Waters

^ = w/Jacob Banks and Ben Rogers





