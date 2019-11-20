Circa Waves Announces New Album SAD HAPPY
CIRCA WAVES today announce their fourth studio album SAD HAPPY, due for physical release on March 13, 2020 via Prolifica Inc /[PIAS]. Pre-order here: https://circawaves.ffm.to/sadhappy
An album of our times, Sad Happy is formed of two diametrically distinctive sides, which will see the Happy side released individually in the new year before uniting as one complete body of work on March 13, 2020. Happy side will be available via streaming platforms from January 10, 2020. The two sides will then be united as a full physical & digital Sad Happy album release on CD and vinyl formats on March 13, 2020.
Lead single "Jacqueline" is unveiled today as the first taste of Sad Happy.
HAPPY
1. Jacqueline
2. Be Your Drug
3. Move to San Francisco
4. Wasted On You
5. The Things We Knew Last Night
6. Call Your Name
7. Love You More
SAD
8. Sad Happy
9. Wake Up Call
10. Sympathy
11. Battered & Bruised
12. Hope There's a Heaven
13. Train to Lime Street
14. Birthday Cake
An infectious, Soweto-flavored groove, "Jacqueline" is another bold slice of bright, life-affirming pop from the pen of Kieran Shudall, who is establishing himself as one of Britain's most prolific young songwriters. With its infectious chorus and refrain of "Good times are coming around the bend", "Jacqueline" is at once instantly recognizable and also another bold sonic leap forward for Circa Waves. It's a song that'll sit effortlessly amongst a setlist already brimming with anthems.
Sad Happy was written and produced in full by Kieran Shudall, and mixed by Grammy winners Dan Grech-Marguerat and Matt Wiggins.
Today's album announcement comes a little over six months after the release of April's Top Ten Charting UK Album What's It Like Over There. In a day and age when the barriers to releasing music have been well and truly torn down, the prolific nature of Kieran's writing, coupled with Circa Waves relentless appetite for playing live and their own label imprint, are cementing the Liverpool four piece's reputation as one of the UK's most dynamic and exciting bands.
Today also sees the announcement of Circa Waves next headline UK tour. Kicking off at Glasgow's O2 Academy on March 27, 2020, the tour will also take in a headline show at London's Brixton Academy on April 3rd and finish with a hometown show at Liverpool's Guild of Students on April 4, 2020. Full tour dates listed below.
Circa Waves is Kieran Shudall, Joe Falconer, Sam Rourke, and Colin Jones. They play the below UK and European shows in 2020:
TOUR DATES:
(Two Door Cinema club support)
Jan 17 - Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
Jan 18 - Docks, Hamburg, Germany
Jan 20 - Carlswerk, Cologne, Germany
Jan 21 - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jan 23 - Olympia, Paris, France
Jan 24 - Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
Jan 26 - TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands
Jan 27 - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
(UK 2020 tour)
March 27 - O2 Academy, Glasgow
March 28 - Keele University SU, Keele
March 30 - The Tramshed, Cardiff
March 31 - O2 Academy, Leicester
April 2 - The Waterfront, Norwich
April 3 - O2 Academy Brixton, London
April 4 - Liverpool Uni,Mountford Hall, Liverpool