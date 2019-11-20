Circa Waves Announces New Album SAD HAPPY

CIRCA WAVES today announce their fourth studio album SAD HAPPY, due for physical release on March 13, 2020 via Prolifica Inc /[PIAS]. Pre-order here: https://circawaves.ffm.to/sadhappy



An album of our times, Sad Happy is formed of two diametrically distinctive sides, which will see the Happy side released individually in the new year before uniting as one complete body of work on March 13, 2020. Happy side will be available via streaming platforms from January 10, 2020. The two sides will then be united as a full physical & digital Sad Happy album release on CD and vinyl formats on March 13, 2020.



Lead single "Jacqueline" is unveiled today as the first taste of Sad Happy.

HAPPY

1. Jacqueline

2. Be Your Drug

3. Move to San Francisco

4. Wasted On You

5. The Things We Knew Last Night

6. Call Your Name

7. Love You More

SAD

8. Sad Happy

9. Wake Up Call

10. Sympathy

11. Battered & Bruised

12. Hope There's a Heaven

13. Train to Lime Street

14. Birthday Cake



An infectious, Soweto-flavored groove, "Jacqueline" is another bold slice of bright, life-affirming pop from the pen of Kieran Shudall, who is establishing himself as one of Britain's most prolific young songwriters. With its infectious chorus and refrain of "Good times are coming around the bend", "Jacqueline" is at once instantly recognizable and also another bold sonic leap forward for Circa Waves. It's a song that'll sit effortlessly amongst a setlist already brimming with anthems.

Sad Happy was written and produced in full by Kieran Shudall, and mixed by Grammy winners Dan Grech-Marguerat and Matt Wiggins.



Today's album announcement comes a little over six months after the release of April's Top Ten Charting UK Album What's It Like Over There. In a day and age when the barriers to releasing music have been well and truly torn down, the prolific nature of Kieran's writing, coupled with Circa Waves relentless appetite for playing live and their own label imprint, are cementing the Liverpool four piece's reputation as one of the UK's most dynamic and exciting bands.



Today also sees the announcement of Circa Waves next headline UK tour. Kicking off at Glasgow's O2 Academy on March 27, 2020, the tour will also take in a headline show at London's Brixton Academy on April 3rd and finish with a hometown show at Liverpool's Guild of Students on April 4, 2020. Full tour dates listed below.



Circa Waves is Kieran Shudall, Joe Falconer, Sam Rourke, and Colin Jones. They play the below UK and European shows in 2020:

TOUR DATES:



(Two Door Cinema club support)

Jan 17 - Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

Jan 18 - Docks, Hamburg, Germany

Jan 20 - Carlswerk, Cologne, Germany

Jan 21 - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jan 23 - Olympia, Paris, France

Jan 24 - Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Jan 26 - TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

Jan 27 - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium



(UK 2020 tour)

March 27 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

March 28 - Keele University SU, Keele

March 30 - The Tramshed, Cardiff

March 31 - O2 Academy, Leicester

April 2 - The Waterfront, Norwich

April 3 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

April 4 - Liverpool Uni,Mountford Hall, Liverpool





