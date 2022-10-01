Cimafunk, French Horn Rebellion, and Stalking Gia Release Single 'Ya Llegué'

Brooklyn's "delightfully bizarre" (Vice) brother-duo, French Horn Rebellion, is back with their first single in three years. This time, it's a scorching collaboration with "Afro-Cuban funk sensation," (People Magazine) Cimafunk, and New York City-based songstress/siren/platinum-selling songwriter, Stalking Gia, called "Ya Llegué." The seductive fusion of beats, rhythms and sounds makes for an enthralling listen between these acclaimed contributors.

French Horn Rebellion, made up of brothers Robert and David PM, exits hibernation, after spending the last three years developing toucan sounds, a dance label for emerging sounds in Brooklyn, based out of their YouTooCanWoo music studio. In that time, the label has received critical acclaim through a combination of grassroots collaborations (musclecars, Dee Diggs, AceMo), and big name releases (Purple Disco Machine, Yuksek, Eli Escobar). It's been called "a label heavyweight," by Traxsource's Editorial, with multiple reviews in Resident Advisor, regular plays on BBC Radio 1 and 6, Spotify 'New Music Fridays,' and packed invite-only, loft-inspired parties at their studio space in Williamsburg.

Cimafunk has had a huge 2021 & 2022, coming o worldwide performances at Ipitina's (New Orleans), Central Park Summer Stage (NYC), Blue Note (NYC), Barcelona Jazz Festival, Paris Jazz Festival, Jazz a Vienne, WOMAD (Spain) and Lollapalooza (Chile), and a debut album that received overwhelming praise. Rolling Stone ranked it #3 of the Best Spanish-Language and Bilingual Albums of 2021 and #23 of the 50 Best Albums of 2021. El Alimento was also among NPR's Best Latin Music of 2021 and #1 of Le Monde's Latin Music favorites.

Stalking Gia (100k+ followers across Tik Tok and Instagram), is an artist, singer, songwriter, model, influencer that materializes like a specter in the space between online fantasy and Manhattan's real-life nocturnal glow. She first came to life in 2016, with her viral-hit 'Second Nature,' (+13 million streams). What followed was collaborations with blackbear (on his platinum-certified chart-topping 2017 album, Digital Druglord), a partnership with Epic Records, and a string of TikTok viral songs, including her latest "Saddest Happy Girl."