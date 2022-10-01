Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cimafunk, French Horn Rebellion, and Stalking Gia Release Single 'Ya Llegué'

The seductive fusion of beats, rhythms and sounds makes for an enthralling listen between these acclaimed contributors. 

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 01, 2022  

Cimafunk, French Horn Rebellion, and Stalking Gia Release Single 'Ya Llegué' Brooklyn's "delightfully bizarre" (Vice) brother-duo, French Horn Rebellion, is back with their first single in three years. This time, it's a scorching collaboration with "Afro-Cuban funk sensation," (People Magazine) Cimafunk, and New York City-based songstress/siren/platinum-selling songwriter, Stalking Gia, called "Ya Llegué." The seductive fusion of beats, rhythms and sounds makes for an enthralling listen between these acclaimed contributors.

To listen, visit: https://open.spotify.com/track/1coNt29GI5jeEVY1KOULkr

French Horn Rebellion, made up of brothers Robert and David PM, exits hibernation, after spending the last three years developing toucan sounds, a dance label for emerging sounds in Brooklyn, based out of their YouTooCanWoo music studio. In that time, the label has received critical acclaim through a combination of grassroots collaborations (musclecars, Dee Diggs, AceMo), and big name releases (Purple Disco Machine, Yuksek, Eli Escobar). It's been called "a label heavyweight," by Traxsource's Editorial, with multiple reviews in Resident Advisor, regular plays on BBC Radio 1 and 6, Spotify 'New Music Fridays,' and packed invite-only, loft-inspired parties at their studio space in Williamsburg.

Cimafunk has had a huge 2021 & 2022, coming o worldwide performances at Ipitina's (New Orleans), Central Park Summer Stage (NYC), Blue Note (NYC), Barcelona Jazz Festival, Paris Jazz Festival, Jazz a Vienne, WOMAD (Spain) and Lollapalooza (Chile), and a debut album that received overwhelming praise. Rolling Stone ranked it #3 of the Best Spanish-Language and Bilingual Albums of 2021 and #23 of the 50 Best Albums of 2021. El Alimento was also among NPR's Best Latin Music of 2021 and #1 of Le Monde's Latin Music favorites.

Stalking Gia (100k+ followers across Tik Tok and Instagram), is an artist, singer, songwriter, model, influencer that materializes like a specter in the space between online fantasy and Manhattan's real-life nocturnal glow. She first came to life in 2016, with her viral-hit 'Second Nature,' (+13 million streams). What followed was collaborations with blackbear (on his platinum-certified chart-topping 2017 album, Digital Druglord), a partnership with Epic Records, and a string of TikTok viral songs, including her latest "Saddest Happy Girl."

TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood '10 Years Of Tiger Tunes' Out Now From Warner Music Group And Fred Rogers ProductionsDaniel Tiger's Neighborhood '10 Years Of Tiger Tunes' Out Now From Warner Music Group And Fred Rogers Productions
September 30, 2022

Fred Rogers Productions, the award-winning children's educational media organization, and Warner Music Group's Arts Music division are marking the 10th anniversary of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS series, with a new digital album. “10 Years of Tiger Tunes!,” the latest Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood music release, is available on all digital platforms now.
Boch Center Re-Introduces Folk Americana Roots Hall Of FameBoch Center Re-Introduces Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame
September 30, 2022

The Boch Center has re-introduced the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), an education initiative located inside the iconic Wang Theatre in Boston.
Arts & Venues Now Accepting Applications For Performances And Producer For The 2023 FIVE POINTS JAZZ FESTIVALArts & Venues Now Accepting Applications For Performances And Producer For The 2023 FIVE POINTS JAZZ FESTIVAL
September 30, 2022

Denver Arts & Venues has announced the 20th Five Points Jazz Festival on June 3, 2023, and is now accepting applications for 2023 performers and proposals for a festival producer.
Christian Country Musician Stephanie 'Lady Redneck' Lee Releases New Single 'You First Loved Me'Christian Country Musician Stephanie 'Lady Redneck' Lee Releases New Single 'You First Loved Me'
September 30, 2022

Lady Redneck aka Stephanie Lee is a trailblazing country music icon known for her all-American groove and her Christian values. She shares these in both her music and on her social media pages, which have over 1 million followers. Stephanie has now announced her latest Christian music single, 'You First Loved Me', out now.
Thana Alexa, Nicole Zuraitis And Julia Adamy Release Self-Titled Debut Album SONICA On Outside In MusicThana Alexa, Nicole Zuraitis And Julia Adamy Release Self-Titled Debut Album SONICA On Outside In Music
September 30, 2022

SONICA is a new, dynamic trio featuring three of today's most distinctive contemporary female musicians, including GRAMMY-nominated vocalists Thana Alexa, Nicole Zuraitis and renowned first-call bassist Julia Adamy. SONICA captures the enticement of female collaboration on this trio project fully engineered, produced and mixed by Thana Alexa.