Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chromeo Unveil New Song 'Replacements' Featuring La Roux

Chromeo Unveil New Song 'Replacements' Featuring La Roux

The duo music from a forthcoming new project debuted live for the first time ever at Coachella.

Apr. 25, 2023  

"Replacements," the new song from the one and only Funklordz Chromeo-the Canadian electrofunk duo of David "Dave 1" Macklovitch and Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel-is out now.

This thumping, synth-laden track features the era-defining artist La Roux, who made a surprise appearance during Chromeo's Coachella sets, premiering "Replacements" and performing her iconic hits "In For The Kill" and "Bulletproof."

"For our second single, we wanted to take a 90-degree turn," says Dave 1. "The groove stays, but whereas 'Words With You' feels loose and organic, here we let the keyboards and drum machines do the talking.

We're an ELECTRO-funk band after all, and this record contains little nods to the 2000s indie dance sound that's so dear to us (fuzzy bass = instant HypeMachine time warp). The idea was to combine sweaty dancefloor energy with sincere emotions. It's the duality in our name: Chrome, the shimmery electronics, and Romeo, the heartfelt romantics."

The duo's fifth appearance at Coachella featured an all-new stage design-including four custom chrome modular synth towers-and celebrated bangers from throughout the band's career, plus music from a forthcoming new project debuted live for the first time ever.

Rolling Stone praised, "Chromeo proved once again that nobody does it like the Funklordz," while Variety lauded the "can't-stand-still-dancing exuberance" of their set, adding that Chromeo's funkified version of "Bulletproof" "led to the loudest singalong of the entire weekend."

"Replacements" follows Chromeo's first official single since 2018, "Words With You," which was released last month to widespread acclaim. Consequence raved that the song is "just as smooth as it is catchy," while Stereogum added that "the contagious groove, effortless hooks, the abundance of immaculate flourishes" make it their "favorite thing the Canadian synth-funk duo has ever done." "Replacements" is once again mixed by disco and house legend Morgan Geist (Metro Area, Storm Queen).

Montreal natives and high school best friends, Dave 1 and P-Thugg rose to prominence with their seminal 2007 release, Fancy Footwork, heralding the dawn of the '80s electro-funk revival; then in 2014, garnered further mainstream appeal with their chart-topping album, White Women, and 2018's Grammy-nominated, Head Over Heels.

Chromeo's five LPs have been hailed as modern funk masterworks, and they have toured the world over for two decades. More from Chromeo is imminent.

Photo credit: Grady Brannan



Johnny Marr Announces UK Headline Shows For Summer 2023 Photo
Johnny Marr Announces UK Headline Shows For Summer 2023
Johnny Marr has announced UK headline shows for summer 2023, beginning 17th July at Holmfirth’s Picturedrome before taking in Lincoln’s Engine Shed (18th), Northampton’s Roadmender (20th) and the Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall (27th). The dates will continue through August including performances at Wrexham’s Rockin Chair (9th) and more.
Kesha to Release New Album Gag Order in May Photo
Kesha to Release New Album 'Gag Order' in May
Kesha will drop her new album, 'Gag Order,' in May. The album's first two singles, 'FINE LINE' and 'EAT THE ACID' will be released on Friday, April 28. The announcement comes after a 24-hour Instagram livestream counting down to the debut of the cover art and release dates. The album is Kesha's fifth, following 'High Road' in 2020.
Low Cut Connie Announce New Album ART DEALERS with Single Photo
Low Cut Connie Announce New Album 'ART DEALERS' with Single
The record depicts a grimy modern urban landscape, a soulful but damaged place that Weiner and his band (including guitarist Will Donnelly, in his 9th year with Low Cut Connie) has gravitated towards throughout the band's history. Weiner grew up amidst the lawns and strip malls of suburban New Jersey, and his teen dreams were lit up.
Loma Prieta to Return With New LP Last Photo
Loma Prieta to Return With New LP 'Last'
For nearly two decades, San Francisco's Loma Prieta have evolved in front of our eyes. With each release, they have elevated the post-punk subgenre to high art without abandoning the heart at its core; all serving as an artistic reflection for their personal growth amid the complex world that surrounds us all.

From This Author - Michael Major


SCREAM VI to Stream on Paramount+ April 25SCREAM VI to Stream on Paramount+ April 25
April 24, 2023

SCREAM VI, stars Melissa Barrera (“In the Heights”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Yellowjackets”), Jack Champion (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Henry Czerny (“Mission Impossible”), Mason Gooding (“Booksmart”), Liana Liberato (“The Best of Me”), Dermot Mulroney (“Insidious 3”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Josh Segarra (“She-Hulk”), and more.
& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow
April 24, 2023

The cast of & Juliet will perform on Late Night With Seth Meyers tomorrow, April 25. & Juliet's story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Roar,' 'Baby One More Time,' 'Larger Than Life,' 'That's The Way It Is,' 'Can't Stop the Feeling,' and many more.
Bernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE FilmBernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE Film
April 24, 2023

Bernadette Peters has joined the cast of Adam Rifkin’s upcoming western film, Last Train to Fortune. The film will also star Malcolm McDowell, Mary Steenburgen, James Paxton, and Laura Marano.
Warren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour After Sold-Out Spring RunWarren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour After Sold-Out Spring Run
April 24, 2023

Rising country star Warren Zeiders extends his Pretty Little Poison headlining tour. The 23 new dates will feature A Thousand Horses as tour support and kick off September 15 in Buffalo, NY, and include Warren’s first headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. 
Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster HallJermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster Hall
April 24, 2023

Grammy® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri, and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings, Curren$y, recently announced they will showcase a live performance of their highly anticipated EP For Motivational Use Only at New York’s infamous Webster Hall on Thursday, May 4th, at 8 PM ET.
share