Chromeo Unveil New Song 'Replacements' Featuring La Roux

"Replacements," the new song from the one and only Funklordz Chromeo-the Canadian electrofunk duo of David "Dave 1" Macklovitch and Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel-is out now.

This thumping, synth-laden track features the era-defining artist La Roux, who made a surprise appearance during Chromeo's Coachella sets, premiering "Replacements" and performing her iconic hits "In For The Kill" and "Bulletproof."

"For our second single, we wanted to take a 90-degree turn," says Dave 1. "The groove stays, but whereas 'Words With You' feels loose and organic, here we let the keyboards and drum machines do the talking.

We're an ELECTRO-funk band after all, and this record contains little nods to the 2000s indie dance sound that's so dear to us (fuzzy bass = instant HypeMachine time warp). The idea was to combine sweaty dancefloor energy with sincere emotions. It's the duality in our name: Chrome, the shimmery electronics, and Romeo, the heartfelt romantics."

The duo's fifth appearance at Coachella featured an all-new stage design-including four custom chrome modular synth towers-and celebrated bangers from throughout the band's career, plus music from a forthcoming new project debuted live for the first time ever.

Rolling Stone praised, "Chromeo proved once again that nobody does it like the Funklordz," while Variety lauded the "can't-stand-still-dancing exuberance" of their set, adding that Chromeo's funkified version of "Bulletproof" "led to the loudest singalong of the entire weekend."

"Replacements" follows Chromeo's first official single since 2018, "Words With You," which was released last month to widespread acclaim. Consequence raved that the song is "just as smooth as it is catchy," while Stereogum added that "the contagious groove, effortless hooks, the abundance of immaculate flourishes" make it their "favorite thing the Canadian synth-funk duo has ever done." "Replacements" is once again mixed by disco and house legend Morgan Geist (Metro Area, Storm Queen).

Montreal natives and high school best friends, Dave 1 and P-Thugg rose to prominence with their seminal 2007 release, Fancy Footwork, heralding the dawn of the '80s electro-funk revival; then in 2014, garnered further mainstream appeal with their chart-topping album, White Women, and 2018's Grammy-nominated, Head Over Heels.

Chromeo's five LPs have been hailed as modern funk masterworks, and they have toured the world over for two decades. More from Chromeo is imminent.

Photo credit: Grady Brannan