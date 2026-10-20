Christina Perri to Celebrate 15 Years of A Thousand Years at Orpheum Theatre

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Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Christina Perri will celebrate the 15th anniversary of her worldwide hit 'A Thousand Years' with a special, one-night-only performance at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026.

Presales will take place throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com.

Christina Perri has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting organizations ensuring that children across the U.S. have access to essential resources and basic necessities.

The show will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a premium ticket, Meet & Greet and photo with Christina Perri, autographed poster & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

About Christina Perri

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Christina Perri has earned critical applause and an increasingly fervent fan following since the arrival of her extraordinary, platinum-certified, 2011 debut, lovestrong, which featured the 7x-platinum certified smash, 'Jar of Hearts' and gold-certified 'arms.' Perri followed lovestrong with the worldwide hit single, 13x-platinum certified, 'A Thousand Years,' exclusively featured on THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN – PART 1 & 2 – ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACKS. The RIAA diamond certified track was a multi-format radio favorite, and accompanied by an equally popular companion video, now boasting over 2.8 billion individual views. HEAD OR HEART, Perri's acclaimed gold-certified, second album, arrived in 2014, highlighted by the RIAA 3x platinum certified single, 'Human.' Perri kicked off 2019 with songs for carmella: sing-a-longs and lullabies, a collection of songs the acclaimed singer-songwriter sang to her daughter everyday, released on Carmella's first birthday. The album includes a charming rendition of 'you are my sunshine,' which has been synced in various national campaigns, including Nike Running, and has been certified RIAA Gold. She released the poignant single 'Tiny Victories,' a track she wrote for the HBO documentary FOSTER, which made its premiere in Spring 2019. In November of 2021, Christina released songs for rosie in honor of her daughter on what would have been her first birthday. Perri released her third full length album, a lighter shade of blue in 2022, featuring singles 'evergone,' and 'mothers.' Christina followed up her highly successful lullaby albums with songs for pixie, and songs for christmas in 2023, a mix of curated covers and touching originals. Perri recently turned 'A Thousand Years' into a children's book in partnership with Penguin Kids, available everywhere now. In addition to many more exciting projects, Christina is currently working on the soundtrack for a yet-to-be titled children's animation series, original music for Disney Junior, Netflix, and more.







Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 12 Hrs 05 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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