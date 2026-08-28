Scott and Mark Hoying to Release Children's Album LITTLE BIRDIE'S BIG SYMPHONY

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Scott and Mark Hoying are celebrating the arrival of their daughter, Birdie, with Little Birdie's Big Symphony, a children's album inspired by the newest member of their family.

Scott Hoying is best known as a founding member of the vocal group Pentatonix, which has won multiple Grammys. Little Birdie's Big Symphony reflects the work in children's media he and Mark have been building together through their books, music and now their newest role as parents.

The couple's second release, following last year's M.Y. F.A.M.I.L.Y., features original songs and reimagined classics, from joyful celebrations to tender lullabies. Created in the early days of parenthood, the ten song collection draws on childhood musical heroes, longtime friends and the children's music community that has become part of Scott and Mark's world, while making room for intimate moments written specifically for their daughter.

Birdie herself makes her recording debut at just one day old. The album opens with 'Welcome Home,' a gentle overture that ends with a recording captured on the day she was born. That audio is then woven throughout 'Hello, My Baby Birdie!,' making Birdie James Hoying an official featured artist.

Children's music pioneers Trout Fishing in America appear on 'The Flamingo Song,' bringing Scott's musical journey full circle. After seeing the duo perform at age six, he told his dad he wanted to become a touring musician. Decades later, he recorded with his childhood heroes. Christina Perri joins the Hoyings on 'Landslide,' the first song Scott ever sang to Birdie; Perri also officiated and performed at Scott and Mark's wedding. Longtime friend Kina Grannis appears on 'Lullaby (Close Your Eyes),' originally written by Trout Fishing in America. The children's music community is represented on 'Happy Dance,' featuring Grammy winners Fyütch and Lucy Kalantari as well as Grammy nominees Mega Ran and DJ Willy Wow.

The Hoyings turn the spotlight back on their own family with 'Dad 2 U,' which began as Scott's attempt to write Birdie a personal letter before he realized the song should simply be the letter itself. 'Pretty Little Baby' showcases Scott's a cappella sensibilities, while Mark adds a verse in Tagalog to honor his and Birdie's Filipino roots. The classic 'Hush Little Baby' receives a fresh lyrical treatment, including a hidden bird reference.

The album closes with 'Sleepyhead Symphony,' the first song written for the project. Created with composer and orchestrator Cheryl Engelhardt, with additional orchestration from A.J. Sealy, the song gradually folds musical elements from throughout the collection back into itself as the symphony falls asleep, bringing the record full circle. The album was produced by Scott Hoying, with orchestrations and additional production by Emmy-winning composer/orchestrator, Dave Pierce, and Grammy-nominated composer/orchestrator, A.J. Sealy.

Little Birdie's Big Symphony arrives via Republic Records: Kids & Family on all platforms August 28, 2026.

Available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music

Tracklist

Welcome Home (intro)

Hello, My Baby Birdie! (feat. Birdie James Hoying)

The Flamingo Song (feat. Trout Fishing in America)

Pretty Little Baby

Landslide (feat. Christina Perri)

Dad 2 U

Hush Little Baby

Lullaby (Close Your Eyes) (feat. Kina Grannis)

Sleepyhead Symphony

Happy Dance (feat. Fyütch, Lucy Kalantari, Mega Ran, DJ Willy Wow!)

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