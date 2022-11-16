Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Christian Lee Hutson Re-Writes 'Silent Night' For Holiday Loners

Christian Lee Hutson Re-Writes 'Silent Night' For Holiday Loners

Christian Lee Hutson released his sophomore album ‘Quitters’ on April 1.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Christian Lee Hutson released his sophomore album 'Quitters' on April 1 - a collection of short story-like songs that evoke the complicated feelings we all face when getting older - and has been busy ever since, selling out his first-ever headlining shows in New York, Los Angeles and London followed by his first-ever headlining tour that ran from July to August.

'Quitters' was produced by Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers and Hutson was also able to play these songs supporting Bridgers and Bright Eyes this past spring and in late August.

Known for his witty lyricism and development of characters, it only feels natural that Hutson would not only cover a classic Christmas song but adjust its point of view to that of one of his typically down on their luck protagonists. Today he is sharing a forlorn version of "Silent Night" following a narrator that is lonely during the holidays. The opening lines begin: "Silent night / Over the Rhine / Standing in the checkout line / Weather report on the radio / 65 percent chance of snow / I wanna call but I don't / I wanna call but I don't." Listen to it below.

"Some of my favorite songs are Christmas songs but they're often about Jesus being born or old men riding on donkeys to give presents to a baby king," Hutson explains. "Lyrically, they're all pretty scary and I imagine this baby holding humanity hostage. So, I wrote my own version of one of my favorites about spending Christmas in Ohio."

Listen to the new track here:



Gregory Griffin Releases New Single The Dollar General Song Photo
Gregory Griffin Releases New Single 'The Dollar General Song'
Coming on the heels of 2021's well-received single 'Salt Flats', Griffin is settling into a more organic songwriting approach, finding a groove in his new hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Racking up 40,000+ streams on Spotify, 'Salt Flats' was added to the Indigo, New Music Nashville and Emerging Americana playlists.
G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles Live Band Trumpeter for Keep the Fame Photo
G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles' Live Band Trumpeter for 'Keep the Fame'
“Keep The Fame” is a musical triumph, featuring luminescent live instrumentation from Pretty Lights Live Band and Break Science keyboardist Borahm Lee, Harry Styles trumpeter Parris Fleming, and Tauk drummer Isaac Teel.
Maddox Lim Releases New Single Pick You Up Photo
Maddox Lim Releases New Single 'Pick You Up'
“Pick You Up” is Maddox Lim’s second release since he embarked on a promising solo project. The tween singer-songwriter had previously become known for his performance as the lead singer of the indie band Rooted – where he cultivated the 80s pop-rock-inspired melodies and influences he brings to the track.
Matt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music Performance Photo
Matt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music Performance
Global R&B artist Matt B has received a GRAMMY Nomination in the category for Best Global Music Performance for his song “Gimme Love” featuring Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo, who is also the first East African artist to ever receive the honor of a GRAMMY nomination.

From This Author - Michael Major


G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles' Live Band Trumpeter for 'Keep the Fame'G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles' Live Band Trumpeter for 'Keep the Fame'
November 15, 2022

“Keep The Fame” is a musical triumph, featuring luminescent live instrumentation from Pretty Lights Live Band and Break Science keyboardist Borahm Lee, Harry Styles trumpeter Parris Fleming, and Tauk drummer Isaac Teel.
Maddox Lim Releases New Single 'Pick You Up'Maddox Lim Releases New Single 'Pick You Up'
November 15, 2022

“Pick You Up” is Maddox Lim’s second release since he embarked on a promising solo project. The tween singer-songwriter had previously become known for his performance as the lead singer of the indie band Rooted – where he cultivated the 80s pop-rock-inspired melodies and influences he brings to the track.
Matt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music PerformanceMatt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music Performance
November 15, 2022

Global R&B artist Matt B has received a GRAMMY Nomination in the category for Best Global Music Performance for his song “Gimme Love” featuring Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo, who is also the first East African artist to ever receive the honor of a GRAMMY nomination.
ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER Comedy Special to Air on HBO in DecemberATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER Comedy Special to Air on HBO in December
November 15, 2022

The HBO Original comedy special ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER, written and performed by comedian and actress Atsuko Okatsuka. Directed by Tig Notaro, ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER reveals a burgeoning talent with an unparalleled blithe charm as she expertly peels back the layers of her upbringing. Watch the new video trailer now!
Brandi Carlile Nominated for Seven GRAMMY AwardsBrandi Carlile Nominated for Seven GRAMMY Awards
November 15, 2022

Brandi Carlile is nominated for seven awards at the 65th GRAMMY Awards: Album of the Year (In These Silent Days), Record of the Year (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days), Best Americana Performance (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), and more.