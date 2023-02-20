Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Christian French Shares New Single 'Thank God'

French is set to release more music this year.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Following a run of hit singles last year, singer-songwriter Christian French shares "thank god," his first new track of 2023 out now via Disruptor Records/RCA Records.

The up-tempo, guitar-driven indie pop track finds Christian reflecting on his past and how things could have been - whether it be toxic relationships or significant life changes - expressing gratitude for the lessons he learned along the way.

"'thank god' is the full circle moment after a relationship where you finally make it to the other side and realize that not staying with them was the best thing to ever happen to you," says Christian French of the inspiration behind the song. "You finally have the perspective to see that they weren't good for you, and when they eventually come back, you don't even want them back anymore because life is much sweeter without them."

Late last year, Christian returned to the road with his sold-out golden years fall tour, where he made stops across Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, and more, including a performance in his home state of Indiana at the Hoosier Dome.

About Christian French

With over 400 million global streams and praise from TIME Magazine, Billboard, UPROXX, Ones To Watch, American Songwriter, and more under his belt, 25-year-old Christian French is one of today's fastest-rising indie-pop stars.

The Indiana native learned to play piano by watching YouTube and posting covers online, eventually going on to write music in college before chasing his dreams to Los Angeles. It was there in 2017, while sleeping on friends' couches, that he penned his first single, "love ride," which amassed over 33 million streams worldwide and set the tone for his bright future.

Touring nationwide with Chelsea Cutler and Quinn XCII, followed by his own headlining tour, Christian released a series of EPs including natural colors, bright side of the moon, and good things take time, followed by the singles "avalanche" and "OH WELL" in 2021, embodying a more confident sound that straddled pop and rock without losing the clarity of its predecessor.

Over the past year, Christian has continued to further hone his sound and identity, learning how to play guitar and produce, in addition to expanding his fanbase through social media. With more music set for release this year, Christian French is poised to usher in a bright new sound and sense of self.

photo credit: Caden Huston



