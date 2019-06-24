Christian Davis Releases Single THE SIMPLE THINGS

Grammy nominated artist, Christian Davis, announces the release of his second solo single "The Simple Things," to Bluegrass radio via CDX. Download and stream the music on Amazon Music, Spotify and Google Play.



The current release is a follow up to his #2 Bluegrass Today charting single "Rosine I Cry," which featured Rhonda Vincent.



"I can't thank those people that program Bluegrass music on radio enough," said Christian Davis. "I have always been part of a group while traveling in the Bluegrass circles, so now that I am doing this as a solo artist and getting radio airplay is just an awesome feeling."



Christian, known within the Bluegrass community for his deep, rich, and resonant voice, has partnered with The 615 Hideaway's Sammy Passamano III to oversee radio relations for this project. The new single "The Simple Things," released on Turnberry Records/615 Hideaway, is on Davis' debut solo album, The Big Picture.



"Christian's new song "The Simple Things" is me, when I think of the simple things in life," said 615 Hideaway's Sammy Passamano III. "It's going on walks outside on the trails and having the family over for a BBQ. Sometimes we all just need to slow down and take in "The Simple Things"



The current album The Big Picture features eleven tracks and is a mix of Contemporary Country, Christian/Gospel and Bluegrass, with musical appearances by Rob Ickes, Matt Menefee, Avery Bright, Carl Minor, Ethan Ballinger, Austin Hoke and more!



The Big Picture Track List:

Can't Look Down Working Man Like You The Simple Things While I Was Away Rosine I Cry (featuring Rhonda Vincent) It's Gonna Be a Good Day The Distance Between He Prayed Again Hands of a Working Man Singin' Mama To Sleep The Big Picture



Christian Davis has performed throughout 48 states and 6 countries to include notable venue appearances at the Ryman Auditorium, Carnegie Hall, The Grand Ole Opry, and The Lincoln Center. He has been featured on albums by Dolly Parton, Dailey & Vincent, Connie Smith and more. Davis has had the honor topPerform with music legends Marty Stuart, Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent, Connie Smith, T Graham Brown, Ricky Skaggs, Jimmy Fortune, Marty Raybon, Trace Adkins and many others. Momentous Television appearances he has been on include Larry's Country Diner, The Marty Stuart Show, Country's Family Reunion, Gaither Gospel Series, The Dailey & Vincent Show and Dailey & Vincent Alive in Concert For more information on Christian Davis, please visit www.christiandavis.com.



CDX was founded in 1991 by late Country Music Hall of Fame Broadcaster Charlie Douglas and national record promotion veteran Paul Lovelace as a delivery system for labels and artists to supply their upcoming singles to all full-time US country stations, satellite providers, syndicators, and programming consultants. In 1991, CDX clients' music was distributed via the then new medium of CD. Today, our clients' singles are digitally distributed via InstaTrack e-blast, integration into our smart phone app, and also included on our regular CD compilation disc. CDX also expanded by creating CDX TRACTION which is an airplay monitoring and tracking software system. CDX TRACTION monitors radio stations through the online web stream of their broadcast signal. It utilizes a proprietary and patented music recognition system to log every song played. CDX now offers distribution in all music formats.





