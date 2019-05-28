Chris Young's Raised On Country World Tour 2019 Plays Standout Shows

After a celebrated opening weekend for the North American leg of Chris Young's "Raised On Country World Tour 2019," WUBL Atlanta MD/afternoon personality Otis Maher declared to Country Aircheck, "Chris had the crowd singing along to every song. The energy level was strong all the way through, and aside from being a non-stop party, Chris's vocals were flawless." The USAA-sponsored tour, also the fastest-rising single of Young's career, currently at #14 Mediabase and Billboard, played standout shows to packed houses in Buffalo, NY, Albany, NY and Holmdel, NJ over Memorial Day weekend.



Chris's "Raised On Country World Tour 2019" opened SPAC's summer season Saturday at the Albany-area shed and enthusiastic crowds matched his energetic set, driving decibel levels to over 116 dB throughout the show - the loudest crowd of Chris's career, even exceeding his hometown Bridgestone Arena show of nearly 14k - as fans sang along to hit-after-hit of his 90 minute headlining set.

This upcoming weekend, Chris hosts "The 3rd Annual Th3 Legends Cast For A Cure Big Bass Tournament" benefitting the T.J. Martell Foundation, the music industry's leading foundation to fund innovative cancer research. Registrations for the June 1 event are available at CastForACure.org. He returns to CMA Music Fest the following week for exclusive appearances at the HGTV Lodge (June 6) and the 33-year old's 17th annual Fan Club party (June 7) in addition to headlining CMA Artist of the Day inside Fan Fair X and Spotify House at Ole Red on June 8. The Opry member will also step inside the circle at the Opry House June 7.



Chris Young's "Raised On Country World Tour 2019" resumes June 14 at Boston, MA's Xfinity Center and June 15 at Hartford, CT's Xfinity Theatre. For a complete list of tour dates, including additional Chris Young concert stops for 2019, VIP package details and to purchase tickets, please visit chrisyoungcountry.com.



