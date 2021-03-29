Chris St. John Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'I'm Dreaming'

Over the last quarter century, Long Island Singer/Songwriter Chris St. John has truly led a diverse and successful professional career in the field of law as a prosecutor, judge and practicing attorney.

Now, his dream of lateral success in the music business is starting to become a reality, as his LP, "I'm Dreaming," is now available on www.chrisstjohn.com , Soundcloud and all the major services. His instantly satisfying first single from the record "I Called You Rose," hit Number #3 on the Euro Indie Music Charts and #8 on the World Indie Music Charts - with a second tune "I'd Send You My Heart" - hitting the airwaves now.

The album includes 13 original songs plus a cover of "Peggy O'" and a musical score that connects two compositions. Chris St John's music draws from multiple genres, utilizing an array of instruments. Each song leaves the listener intently waiting for the next surprise. St John cuts his own path though, making the music uniquely his own.

The topics include the loss of love at a young age; the loss of his parents; the birth of his son John (now 18) and life with his wife of 27 years Elisabeth; a surprise DNA discovery; a serious illness where he was put in a medically induced coma, and a nurse sang him back to life; the loss of a young relative in a car accident and the subsequent climb out of depression; alcohol addiction and recovery; and a gift from his grandmother that he intends to return to her someday.