Chris Simpson to Perform MINERAL Songs Across U.S. Tour
The tour will feature Simpson performing solo renditions of tracks from his 30-plus years of songwriting across MINERAL, THE GLORIA RECORD, and MOUNTAIN TIME.
Singer-songwriter Chris Simpson (Mineral, The Gloria Record, Mountain Time) has announced an acoustic tour of the U.S. during December 2026 and January 2027. Performing solo, Simpson is adapting songs from all his iterations into a raw expression of intimacy and connection, letting his voice and lyrics come to the forefront. Making old songs new and new songs old, Simpson mines the extensive body of work from his 30+ years of songwriting and performing, pouring the same energy and passion he's always been known for into a rejuvenated and immediate sound.
Pre-sale access starts this Thursday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET with general on-sale beginning this Friday, October 2 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A full listing of dates can be found below. Simpson had the following to share about the upcoming tour:
'I'm really excited about playing these Mineral songs in this setting, removed from the volume and velocity of their original context, but not from their intensity and passion. It has been a rejuvenating and exhilarating experience for me and reminded me how timeless my own connection to these songs is. I look forward to some special evenings sharing space with them and other people they've meant so much to at these shows.'
Additionally, Numero Group recently announced Might As Well Be Here, a 3xLP box set featuring the complete Crank!-era recordings of Mineral. Gathered across three LPs are replicas of 1996's The Power of Failing, swan song sophomore effort EndSerenading, plus …And What Remains, a new collection of singles and demos. Writer Nina Corcoran's in-depth notes untangle the complicated history of second wave's avoidant middle brother, all illustrated by dozens of period photographs, flyers, and lyrics in eye-scorching color. Pre-orders for Might As Well Be Here are sold out.
Chris Simpson will be performing the songs of Mineral across the following dates below.
Tour Dates
December 08 — Chicago, IL — Beat Kitchen
December 09 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th St Entry
December 16 — New York, NY — Mercury Lounge
December 18 — Washington, DC — Union Stage
January 07 — San Francisco, CA — Rickshaw Stop
January 08 — Los Angeles, CA — The Echo
January 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Rebel
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