Chris Simpson to Perform MINERAL Songs Across U.S. Tour

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Singer-songwriter Chris Simpson (Mineral, The Gloria Record, Mountain Time) has announced an acoustic tour of the U.S. during December 2026 and January 2027. Performing solo, Simpson is adapting songs from all his iterations into a raw expression of intimacy and connection, letting his voice and lyrics come to the forefront. Making old songs new and new songs old, Simpson mines the extensive body of work from his 30+ years of songwriting and performing, pouring the same energy and passion he's always been known for into a rejuvenated and immediate sound.

Pre-sale access starts this Thursday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET with general on-sale beginning this Friday, October 2 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A full listing of dates can be found below. Simpson had the following to share about the upcoming tour:

'I'm really excited about playing these Mineral songs in this setting, removed from the volume and velocity of their original context, but not from their intensity and passion. It has been a rejuvenating and exhilarating experience for me and reminded me how timeless my own connection to these songs is. I look forward to some special evenings sharing space with them and other people they've meant so much to at these shows.'

Additionally, Numero Group recently announced Might As Well Be Here, a 3xLP box set featuring the complete Crank!-era recordings of Mineral. Gathered across three LPs are replicas of 1996's The Power of Failing, swan song sophomore effort EndSerenading, plus …And What Remains, a new collection of singles and demos. Writer Nina Corcoran's in-depth notes untangle the complicated history of second wave's avoidant middle brother, all illustrated by dozens of period photographs, flyers, and lyrics in eye-scorching color. Pre-orders for Might As Well Be Here are sold out.

Chris Simpson will be performing the songs of Mineral across the following dates below.

Tour Dates

December 08 — Chicago, IL — Beat Kitchen

December 09 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th St Entry

December 16 — New York, NY — Mercury Lounge

December 18 — Washington, DC — Union Stage

January 07 — San Francisco, CA — Rickshaw Stop

January 08 — Los Angeles, CA — The Echo

January 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Rebel

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 13 Hrs 24 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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