Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch Lineup

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters, Cam and Redneck Rodeo have been added to the all-star lineup for the first annual BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival, which takes place September 16-18 on the Pacific Ocean waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA. In addition, music performance times have been announced and are available here.

The BeachLife Ranch lineup of top talent includes: The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Wilco, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cam, Chris Shiflett, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, Waxahatchee, Pete Yorn, Greensky Bluegrass, John Doe Folk Trio and more.

In addition, the very special Songs Of Waylon Jennings performance will feature Shooter Jennings performing a full set of his father's music alongside his friends Yelawolf, Chris Shiflett, Devon Allman, Lukas Nelson, White Buffalo, Mike & The Moonpies and several other very special guests celebrating Waylon Jennings, the pioneer of Outlaw Country.

The daily music schedule for BeachLife Ranch is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, September 16 The Hither Stage presented by Subaru Pacific The Yonder Stage 9:05 PM Darryl Hall & John Oates 7:30 PM The Lumineers 6:20 PM Old Crow Medicine Show 5:15 PM Waxahatchee 4:10 PM Pete Yorn 3:10 PM Jamestown Revival 2:10 PM The White Buffalo 1:10 PM John Doe Folk Trio 12:10 PM Myron Elkins Saturday, September 17 The Hither Stage presented by Subaru Pacific The Yonder Stage 9:00 PM Dierks Bentley 7:30 PM Songs Of Waylon Jennings 6:20 PM Ashley McBryde 5:15 PM The Infamous Stringdusters 4:10 PM Cam 3:10 PM Chris Shiflett 2:10 PM Tenille Townes 1:10 PM Redneck Rodeo 12:10 PM Mike & The Moonpies Sunday, September 18 The Hither Stage presented by Subaru Pacific The Yonder Stage 7:30 PM Brandi Carlile 6:05 PM Wilco 5:00 PM Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real 4:00 PM Greensky Bluegrass 3:00 PM Drive-By Truckers 2:00 PM Maddie & Tae 1:05 PM The War and Treaty 12:10 PM Jackie Greene

Festival gates open at 11:30 AM each day.

BeachLife Ranch was created in 2022 to celebrate the fusion of California country and beach life culture, following May's sold-out BeachLife Festival. Southern California's premier three-day live music, art, and culinary experience established itself in 2019 as a boutique, family-friendly beach party focused on surf and skate culture.

BeachLife Ranch is dedicated to supporting local and national nonprofit organizations focused on the protection and well-being of veterans and the community. With a number of national and local nonprofit organizations as philanthropic partners, BeachLife Ranch will feature onsite activations to drive awareness and raise funds for these important causes.

BeachLife Festival debuted in 2019 and is Southern California's premier multi-day live music, art, and culinary experience, held on the beach in the South Bay of Los Angeles County. We were lucky enough to grow up in Southern California on the beach, surfing, hanging out with sand between our toes, vibing with friends and living the beach life.

Our culture celebrates the power and the beauty of the ocean and coastal resources -- our waves, wind, smell of sea salt, beaches, sand, and wildlife that call this their home. BeachLife Festival features music acts on four stages, a silent auction benefiting BeachLife's primary charities, and multiple surf and skateboarding components.

BeachLife Festival was co-founded by Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner, along with Brand Director and SpeakEasy Stage curator Jim Lindberg (Pennywise / solo artist / author).