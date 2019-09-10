Chris Janson Announces 'Real Friends â€“ Fall 2019' Tour

Fresh off the heels of announcing his new album Real Friends, critically acclaimed Platinum selling country artist Chris Janson has announced a national tour of the same name. The 22-date Real Friends - Fall 2019 tour will see Chris bring his explosive and charismatic live set from coast to coast, including a SOLD-OUT show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on September 25th where he will be joined by his chart-topping label-mate Michael Ray. For tickets and more information, go to https://www.chrisjanson.com/tour.

Real Friends, Janson's latest Warner Music Nashville release, is due out on October 18th. Fans who pre-order the album will also have instant access to download four tracks, including the recently released "Done." Songwriters on the 13-track project, for which Janson served as co-producer and co-writer, span industry veterans to new faces. He also teams up with label-mate and fellow Grand Ole Opry member Blake Shelton to perform the record's title track. The album is available for pre-order HERE.

Janson's current single "Good Vibes" has rocketed into the Top 10 at country radio ahead of the album's release as it nears 35 million on-demand streams. The two-time chart-topper performed the song last month on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Billboard calling the track an "electric, juiced-up anthem."





