Chris Botti Partners With Jazz Cruises, LLC To Launch CHRIS BOTTI AT SEA

Chris Botti announces the debut of Chris Botti at Sea, a luxury cruise personally curated by the incomparable musician. Scheduled to sail from February 8 - 15, 2024 from Miami to Aruba and Curacao on Celebrity Cruises' Summit, the voyage will bring the very best in music, accommodations, and destinations together.

"I've loved defying expectations and pushing the boundaries of creativity throughout my entire career and hosting my very own cruise is definitely an extraordinary experience," says Botti. "My entire team is dedicated to making this a very, very special event for all the fans and musicians onboard."

Since the release of his debut recording in 2004, trumpeter Chris Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop music and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four #1 jazz albums, earning certification as both Gold and Platinum selling recordings, as well as numerous Grammy nominations and awards. Over the past three decades, Botti has recorded and performed with the best in music, including Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Bublé, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, John Mayer, Andrea Bocelli, Joshua Bell, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and even Frank Sinatra. Hitting the road for as many as 300 days per year, the trumpeter has also performed with many of the finest symphonies and at some of the world's most prestigious venues from Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl to the Sydney Opera House and the Real Teatro di San Carlo in Italy. And Botti's month-long residency at Blue Note New York is a longstanding staple of the holiday season.

Jazz Cruises, LLC, the gold standard for music cruises at sea since 2001, will produce the cruise, undertake the reservation process and provide programming and technical support. With more than 80 full-ship charters to its credit, Jazz Cruises has produced themed programs of all types throughout the world.

"Chris Botti is a rare talent who can elevate virtually any musical genre by the strength of his talent and the breadth of his musical interests" says Michael Lazaroff, Executive Director of Jazz Cruises, LLC. "We have dreamed of building a cruise around him ever since he was the featured entertainer on our ultra-luxury Mediterranean Signature Jazz Cruise in 2014 and are thrilled to be able to launch Chris Botti at Sea with him next year."

The cruise features a 2,100-passenger ship and will head out to Aruba and Curacao, the gems of the Caribbean Sea. But it is the entertainment that separates Chris Botti at Sea from other programs. Botti hand-picked most of the performers and each one of them is both a star and an exciting performer in their own right. Heading the lineup is the world-renowned keyboardist and composer David Foster, who along with his wife, the multi-talented Katharine McPhee, will dazzle crowds with a show that features his amazing string of hits and her electrifying vocals. Also performing on the ship are Gregory Porter and Melody Gardot, two of the jazz genre's most dynamic and unique vocalists. Botti is particularly excited to announce that Mentalist Lior Suchard, who has been astonishing crowds around the world for over a decade, will be performing on the cruise. Rounding out the entertainment is a collection of the very best musicians in the world, including Keb Mo, Lisa Fischer and many others.

The cruise will officially launch on Monday, October 3, 2022, at which time the full lineup will be announced. A Preferred Guest Reservation Program starts on August 25, 2022. For current information about the program, go to www.bottiatsea.com.